SIERRA VISTA — Hundreds made their way to Veterans Memorial Park Monday morning to remember Martin Luther King Jr. on his remembrance day.
Monday’s MLK Parade & March for the Dream was an event the local NAACP chapter organized for community members to join together and commemorate Civil Rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.
The days started with a parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and ended with vendors and food trucks for the public to enjoy at their leisure. Lois Richardson, one of the event’s coordinators said there were about 30 organizations, churches and other groups entered in this year’s parade, which is more than they had a year ago.
“Since it was declared a holiday, the importance of it has especially been felt here in Sierra Vista because it’s a military community and the establishment of the NAACP in this community (has helped spread word of the importance of the MLK holiday),” president of the NAACP Greater Huachuca Area Branch, Anthony Isom told the Herald/Review ahead of the event.
“The community has worked with and received the NAACP very well. There have been no conflicts that I know about ... the Sierra Vista City Council has always been very supportive, as has the mayor, the police department and the sheriff’s department.”
Both Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels were in attendance for the parade and the event. After the parade, there was a reading of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a lecture by Janelle Wood of the Dallas Regional Census Center.
Delta Academy, NAACP Greater Huachuca Area Branch, Buffalo Troopers, Kappa League, Sgt. Audie Murphy Club — a non-commissioned officers club on Fort Huachuca — and Miss Sierra Vista and Miss Sierra Vista Outstanding Teen were some of the walkers in Monday’s more than 2-mile parade.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back to the community and we thought this was the perfect opportunity,” said Sgt. 1st Class Keiden Jones, of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club. “We want to say ‘thank you’ to the organizers for still letting us show support and doing this, even though we submitted after the deadline.”
The parade featured a number of churches and individuals without a connection to an organization. Sierra Vista resident Claudia Schillaci decided to walk in the parade on her own to spread her message of the importance of voting in the 2020 election.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the resurgence of racism in our country,” she said. “The most important thing we can do is vote like the future of our country depends on it.”
The sidewalks along the parade route were sporadically filled by spectators showing their support for the kids in the parade and the NAACP’s event. William Harris was supporting his daughter, who was marching in the parade with Delta Academy.
“I love what they do,” he said. “It’s enjoyable to see the excitement on the kids’ faces who are participating and the different vendors.”
Roughly 30 members of Buena High School’s marching band played as the parade participants began to march and made their way up the parkway. Brad Gallant, the band director at Buena, said this was the group’s first time participating in the event and he hopes to continue to be a part of it in the future.
“We love helping any organizations in town,” he said. “This is a great reason to come out and play music.”
Jane Sessa, a spectator of the parade, made sure to be in attendance in an effort to show support and agreed that seeing the smiles on everyone’s face is what she liked about the event.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “There were a lot of children and they looked very happy to be there. It’s all nationalities, which is great.”
Gallant used Monday’s brief performance as a reminder of what Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about, rather than it being thought of as just another day off from school.
“I always tell my students, ‘Remember why we have the day off and remember the sacrifices Martin Luther King (Jr.) made throughout his life,’ “ he said.