SIERRA VISTA — For more than 40 years, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store has been serving Sierra Vista and the surrounding area.
On Tuesday, the community is invited to the store’s “Grand Reopening” ceremony at 10 a.m., organized as a celebration of storewide renovations. The improvements were made possible through a donation from American Southwest Credit Union and an anonymous donor.
“The thrift store has been operating out of its current location at 220 Meyer Drive since it was established in 1974 and incorporated in 1979,” said Pauline Fredericks, vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Andrew Conference.
“After all these years, the building was in dire need of a makeover. Thanks to these donations, we were able to make the improvements and the store looks fabulous.”
Shelly Granger, the thrift store’s manager, invites the community to stop by and see how the work improved the store’s appearance.
“I’m really excited about showcasing our store’s new look to the community,” she said. “I think people are going to be surprised when they see the difference.”
Granger arranges displays, helps customers and works on any number of projects in the store.
“I love my job,” she said. “It’s very rewarding work to help the people who need assistance through our voucher program. The vouchers are used for clothing, furniture and household items, and the people are always very grateful. It makes you feel good to be part of something so important to our community.”
Granger sees quality donated items that come through the thrift store.
“We have an area of the store with really nice clothes that are name brands, so they are priced slightly higher than the regular clothing displayed toward the back of the store,” she said. “There’s a process with the clothing. They have to be good quality before I put them out on the floor.”
All electronics are tested before they go out on the floor, and the jewelry on display at the front counter can be purchased for great prices, Granger said.
“We may be a thrift store, but we are not a junk store,” Granger said.
The store offers random specials at different times, along with military Monday and senior day on Wednesday, Granger said.
With a solid team of volunteers and 13 employees, Granger said the volunteers and employees work well together.
“Knowing the money the thrift store raises stays right in this community to help people in need is just another reason for the store to be here,” Granger said. “We appreciate the community’s support.”
Fredericks also extended a thank you to the community.
“Without the monetary and in-kind donations we receive, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store could not function,” she said. “We are very grateful for the community support we receive, and give thanks knowing how blessed we are.”