So how did the Christmas Bird Count come about? Over a century ago, conservationists were concerned about the severe decline in bird populations. The annual Christmas "Side Hunt" at that time rewarded the team that shot the highest number of birds and other wildlife. One victim of this kind of persecution was the Passenger Pigeon, a species ultimately hunted to extinction.
Ornithologist Frank Chapman, an officer of the Audubon Society and later Curator of Birds at the American Museum of Natural History, came up with the idea of a Christmas Bird "Census" to count birds during the holidays instead of hunting them. The first such count was held in 1900 on Christmas Day with 25 or so counts at locations across the continent from Toronto, Canada to Pacific Grove, California. 90 species were tallied that day.
The Ramsey Canyon Christmas Bird Count will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019. Enthusiasm for the event continues undiminished and many participants are sure to join teams in the field to count birds. So what is a Christmas Bird Count (CBC)? The count is conducted by volunteer birders in teams that seek to tally individual birds by species over the course of one day. The count day runs from midnight to midnight. These teams cover a specific area within a fifteen-mile-diameter count circle. The CBC results are compiled and made available on the web to track long-term trends in bird populations. Such trends are all the more important as birds serve as indicators of the overall health of our environment.
The data from over a century of these counts are incredibly valuable to ornithologists and other scientists. And the many thousands of participants have had a great deal of fun doing it! The Audubon CBC season runs for three weeks and each “count circle” chooses a count day within that range. Held for over 100 years, it is the longest such continuous survey by citizen scientists on the continent. And the CBC has grown to well over 2,000 count circles with roughly 50,000 participants from all 50 states, every Canadian province, Caribbean countries, some Central and South American areas and a couple of Pacific Islands.
The Ramsey Canyon Christmas Bird Count circle is centered in Hereford and includes portions of the riparian gallery forest along the San Pedro River, mesquite bosque, Chihuahuan desert scrub and grassland, oak savannah, pine-oak woodland, montane riparian woodland and forest, the Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), and suburban areas of Sierra Vista, including yards with bird feeders. The Sierra Vista area is well known for its bird diversity. The number of species reported in this annual CBC is among the highest of non-coastal counts in the entire country
This year, based on past year’s averages, the counters expect to tally over 150 species and over 11,000 individual birds.
Due to climate, food supply and seasonal changes the species seen vary quite a bit.
The compiler for Ramsey Canyon CBC is Ken Blankenship and he can be reached at 770-317-8486.
All feeder-watchers who would like to participate for the first time, let Ken know and also tell him how you would like to share your data (eBird, email, paper list).
The RCCBC group plans to hold a count-down dinner again this year at the Golden Corral at 6 p.m. the night of the count. You don't have to eat there, but since they set aside a separate room for us. If at least half of us pay the $18 or so and eat there, it would be appreciated.
There are also other Christmas Bird Counts in Cochise County like St. David, Elfrida, Appleton-Whittell, and Portal CBCs. You can find a list of Arizona CBCs on the Tucson Audubon website: www.tucsonaudubon.org/what-we-do/birding/198-cbc.html
Submitted by Dutch Nagle, a volunteer and past president of the Friends of the San Pedro River. He can be reached at fspr@sanpedroriver.org or FSPR, 9800 E Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ. 85635, phone (520) 459-2555. See our website at www.sanpedroriver.org for our schedule of events. Like us on Facebook!