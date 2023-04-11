SIERRA VISTA — Six months after four Buena High School seniors went to Sierra Vista’s sister city in Germany in a student exchange program through the school’s Sister Cities Club program, the club has returned the favor.
Sixteen German counterparts from three schools from Radebeul, Germany — where the BHS students went for two weeks in October — arrived in Sierra Vista April 6 in a display of cultural diversity between the two countries.
Sporting Arizona sweatshirts, Chicago and Vans Shoes T-shirts, the students got a taste of Sierra Vista’s early history with a Meet and Greet ceremony April 10 with Mayor Clea McCaa and city council members at the Henry F. Hauser Museum, where McCaa was presented with a bottle of German wine, a Radebeul calendar and decorative hand-painted Easter eggs. The students were given Sierra Vista tote bags filled with items and souvenirs.
They even stumped McCaa — who was born in Stuttgart, Germany — when they asked him how many square miles Sierra Vista encompassed.
“That’s a good question,” he asked before Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Umphrey came to the rescue with a Google search that revealed 152 square miles.
It was the first time in the U.S. for the students, who will have the time of their lives visiting Arizona through April 27.
Along with a planned tour of the Grand Canyon, they’ll visit the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2, Ramsey Canyon and the San Pedro House, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Tucson’s Skate Country as well as shadowing Buena High students at the high school.
“Our students (who visited Radebeul) are excited about hosting, and most have been in communication with the German students via social networking and messaging,” said BHS social studies teacher Rachel Henry, who serves as the Sister Cities Club program chaperone and sponsor.
The German students were just as eager and excited. They also let McCaa and council members know how much they already liked Sierra Vista.
“It’s perfect here,” one student shouted.
“I want to move here!” hollered another.
“It’s still cold in Germany and so much warmer here,” said a student.
When a reporter asked McCaa if he planned to give the students keys to the city, he checked his pockets and said, “We only have two keys to the city, so I don’t think that’s going to work.”
When four BHS students went to Radebeul last fall, it was the first time since 2019 that BHS students traveled internationally to one of Sierra Vista’s two sister cities since COVID-19 halted the program. They stayed with host families with children about the same age. Henry, who has taught at BHS since 2000 and was awarded the prestigious Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in Arizona, stayed at the home of a German high school teacher.
It was the fifth time Henry has chaperoned students to Radebeul with the Sister Cities Student Exchange Program.
“We know that we make a difference for a small group of students each year,” said Henry. “The relationships created by mutual hosting continue long after the year is over.”
Buena’s student-cultural exchange program began in 1998, said Henry, and works with the Sister Cities Association of Sierra Vista, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It allows local high school students to travel to new countries, providing them with an opportunity for cultural enrichment and diversity as well as an educational experience.
The current club, said Henry, has 10 to 15 students.
A Sister Cities Commission was established in Sierra Vista as a committee in 1989, originally to promote a relationship with Cananea, Sonora, because of its proximity, sharing of the San Pedro River and its economic impact. It added Radebeul to form a trio in 1998 and worked with teachers and administrators at BHS to organize a Sister Cities Club for students interested in the exchange program.
Five years ago, the Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to formalize a new agreement with the commission. Previously, it helped oversee the city’s Sister Cities program. The new agreement gave the city and the Sister Cities Association an opportunity to work together to provide services and opportunities in support of the city of Sierra Vista’s Sister Cities mission.
Some of the partnership includes cultural exchanges, youth leadership and educational opportunities.
“Our students also experience global citizenship at a particularly personal level,” said Henry. “Our Mexican and European sister cities are no longer faceless abstractions that they hear about on the evening news. Instead, they become less and less an expression of ‘them’, and more of an expression of ‘us.’ When the students begin to say ‘we’ without hesitation, it is our turn to get emotional.
“In the end, that is what motivates us.”