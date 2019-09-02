At noon on Aug. 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned the presidency following the "Watergate" scandal. A majority of Americans wanted him indicted and tried, he was broke, and at one point in early 1975 had only $500 in the bank.
Richard Nixon’s father was a bitter, violent man who failed at a series of occupations. His mother, on the other hand, was described by all who knew her as “A Quaker Saint.” His political life reflects the contradictory influences of both his parents. After distinguished records in college and law school, he returned to Whittier, California, to work in a local law firm. There, he met and courted Pat Ryan, a person of high intelligence and strong character with whom he was besotted, and after a torrid pursuit they married in 1940.
After Pearl Harbor in 1941, they both went to work for federal agencies before he joined the Navy and became a supply officer in the South Pacific. He became a gifted poker player and won $10,000, which became his political grubstake.
In 1946, he ran for Congress with Pat as his campaign manager and won.
Then, in 1950, he won a seat in the Senate. He was within striking distance of the presidency at only 37.
Nixon saw Eisenhower’s rising star and cultivated him. After being selected as Ike’s running mate in 1952, they were elected and began to take the Republican Party away from the country club plutocrats and isolationists. Eisenhower wanted Nixon to be prepared for any eventuality and, after two terms as the hardest working VP in history, he was the inevitable Republican presidential nominee in 1960.
He came off poorly in the first-ever TV debates and after massive vote-stealing in Illinois and Texas, John F. Kennedy won. Two years later, he ran for governor of California and lost again.
Thus began his wilderness years.
In the 1964 and 1966 campaigns, he did all he could for local candidates to create supporters for 1968. In 1968, he reached out to the “silent majority” and won a razor-thin victory.
Only Lincoln (Civil War) and Franklin Roosevelt (Great Depression) faced more daunting tasks. Nixon began his first term without controlling either house of Congress.
He carried out school desegregation by bringing local white and black leaders together, district by district, and helping them desegregate without resorting to busing.
He created the environmental protection agency. Then, Nixon’s magnum opus: China. After much diplomatic groundwork with Henry Kissinger, he arranged an historic visit to Beijing for far-reaching talks with Zhou Enlai and Mao Zedong in February 1972. This was “the week that changed the world.”
Three months later, he visited Moscow, where he gave a TV address to the Soviet people which was carried around the world. Nixon returned with the most comprehensive arms-control treaty in history.
Then tragedy struck.
As the unquestioned leader of the world, Nixon was re-elected by a landslide. But the Watergate scandal, of which he had no prior knowledge, forced his resignation.
He had been nominated to national office five times, an honor shared only with Franklin Roosevelt. He unquestionably rendered great service to the nation and the west.
Henry Kissinger delivered the most moving eulogy, quoting Shakespeare: “He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.”
