Explore Arizona in a whole new way, aided by travel writer and author Roger Naylor. On Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., Naylor will be giving a talk at the Cochise College Downtown Center.
On Tuesday, March 10, he will be at Sierra Vista Public Library at 1 p.m. He will be discussing the hidden gems of Arizona state parks. Both events include a PowerPoint presentation, Q & A, and are free to attend.
Naylor’s latest book is "Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State." It reveals the scenic wonders, rich history, and recreational opportunities contained within Arizona’s award-winning system of state parks.
“As a Cottonwood resident, I’ve been hiking the trails of Dead Horse Ranch State Park for 25 years,” says Naylor. “So I know how important the state parks are to the communities for quality of life issues. As a travel writer, I also understand the significance of the cultural and natural landmarks they preserve.”
Besides vivid stories and personal anecdotes, Naylor enhances each park chapter with a list of nearby attractions, activities, and popular events. Handy maps, indexes, and beautiful photos make it easy to plan your adventures. Arizona state parks exhibit a treasure trove of wonders, and deliver wild country almost right to our doorsteps. They are bite-sized family friendly adventures.
“These are our parks. People travel from all over the world to visit Grand Canyon but not so many know about Kartchner Caverns, Tombstone Courthouse, Picacho Peak, and Tonto Natural Bridge,” says Naylor. “That’s our turf. State parks make for perfect little day trips and weekend getaways. Plus, the money you do spend stays right in the local community. That’s a big win-win.”
"Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State" is a must-read for anyone with a passion for the endless beauty and intriguing history of Arizona. With Naylor sharing all his favorite spots and best kept secrets, this is a presentation you don’t want to miss. Books will be for sale following each talk.
“This book is the key to unlocking some of Arizona’s unique and special places,” says Naylor. “If you’re as passionate about this state as I am, you just naturally want to go and explore them all.”
Cochise College Downtown Center is located at 2600 E. Willcox Drive. For more information, call 520-515-5492. The Sierra Vista Public Library is at 2600 E. Tacoma St. For more information, call 520-458-4225.
Roger Naylor is Arizona’s premier travel writer. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His work appears most weeks in the Arizona Republic. He has also written for The Guardian, USA Today, Country Magazine, Arizona Highways, Go Escape and dozens more. He is the author of several books including The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon, Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers, and Arizona Kicks on Route 66. For more information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.
Submitted by Roger Naylor