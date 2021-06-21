SIERRA VISTA — The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West inducted its President and Officers for Rotary Year 2021-2022 on June 13 in an afternoon ceremony at the Castle and Cook Holiday Community Center.
Taking the oath of office of President from Assistant District Governor Sue Archibald was Rotarian Steve Johns. Steve will serve as the Club’s 16th President. Steve is a Veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years (to include a deployment to Operation Desert Storm). He retired from the Air Force in 1999 in the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in management studies from the University of Maryland, and a master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from the University of Oklahoma. Steve is married to Terri Johns and they have one son, two granddaughters, one grandson, and one great grandson.
Steve has been a Rotarian since 2017 and supports the Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow and as a member of the Paul Harris Society. In addition to his duties as a club president, Steve will also serve on District Governor Henrietta “Hank” Huisking’s team as the District 5500 Public Image Coordinator.
Joining Steve’s leadership team for the coming Rotary year are Anita Farrow, Past President and Secretary; Kevin Farrow, Treasurer; Jim Thompson, Membership Chair; and Tom Reardon, Rotary Foundation Committee Chair and Public Image Coordinator.
Founded in Chicago in 1905, Rotary, through clubs such as the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West and the other clubs throughout our region, unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change.
Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. This number includes five clubs in Sierra Vista and one club each in Benson, Bisbee, Willcox, and Douglas. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally. This effort ranges from working with local community beneficiaries to international organizations targeting a polio-free world.
Submitted by Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West. For more information, visit www.rotary.org