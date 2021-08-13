If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
This week, the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista recognized Past-president, Fred Shirley with his third Paul Harris Fellowship Award. The Paul Harris Fellowship Award is one of the highest honors Rotary can bestow upon a person. Paul Harris recognition accompanies a donation of $1,000 or more, in the recipient’s name, to Rotary International’s “Annual Program Fund,” which supports Rotary’s world-wide programs.
Rotarians were then pleased to hear from the President Elect of Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, Raymond Bouchard. Ray and his family moved to Sierra Vista with the military in 2008. Shortly after moving, the Bouchards suffered a house fire in which their home was totally destroyed. Mr. Bouchard explained that due to the community’s generous response to his family’s house fire, the Bouchards decided to stay in Sierra Vista long-term.
Mr. Bouchard then spoke of the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista’s efforts to identify a community project that would provide a long-term benefit to Sierra Vista and the surrounding area. In its search for such a project, the Kiwanis Club connected with the Laura Wilson, director of Parks and Leisure Services for the City of Sierra Vista to discuss the expansion the City’s annual Christmas tree lighting event.
These discussions led to the vision to create a community-centered holiday event in Veterans Memorial Park with a much larger Christmas tree as its centerpiece. If the vision comes to fruition, a holiday village would be erected in conjunction with the lighting ceremony, and will include craft and food vendors, children’s activities, the old world Santas, etc.
Mr. Bouchard explained that the $50K price tag of the large Christmas tree, the centerpiece of the event, exceeds the City’s budgetary allowances. As a result, the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista has agreed to donate a significant portion of its available funds to the cause, and is asking others to do the same. In order to bring about the event for this year, the cost of the tree must be collected by September 15. Community members are encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to the cause through the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista.
For more information regarding the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista, please contact President Kenneth Stickler at www.rotarysv.org.
Submitted by Nathan J. Williams - Rotary Club of Sierra Vista