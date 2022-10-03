SAEDG luncheon

Arizona State Representative Lupe Diaz and Cochise College Small Business Development Director Mark Schmitt chat at a recent Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon.  

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group (SAEDG) hosted its quarterly luncheon last week, giving the business community an opportunity to hear from political leaders as well as learn about new projects and services throughout Cochise County.

A number of presenters are featured at each luncheon, which is organized as an invitational event with about 50 people in attendance, said George Scott, SAEDG director.  Held at the Cochise College Benson Center, attendees at the Sept. 21 event heard from the following speakers: Lupe Diaz, a Benson resident who is running for re-election to the Arizona House of Representatives District 19; Micah Mortensen, Superintendent of Benson Unified School District; J.D. Rottweiler, President of Cochise College; Elton Bowman of Brighten the Path; Paul Zetah, Lisa Biehn and Alisa Schroder of Century Complete, a national homebuilder with two subdivisions under construction in Benson and Mayor Joe Konrad.

