Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group (SAEDG) hosted its quarterly luncheon last week, giving the business community an opportunity to hear from political leaders as well as learn about new projects and services throughout Cochise County.
A number of presenters are featured at each luncheon, which is organized as an invitational event with about 50 people in attendance, said George Scott, SAEDG director. Held at the Cochise College Benson Center, attendees at the Sept. 21 event heard from the following speakers: Lupe Diaz, a Benson resident who is running for re-election to the Arizona House of Representatives District 19; Micah Mortensen, Superintendent of Benson Unified School District; J.D. Rottweiler, President of Cochise College; Elton Bowman of Brighten the Path; Paul Zetah, Lisa Biehn and Alisa Schroder of Century Complete, a national homebuilder with two subdivisions under construction in Benson and Mayor Joe Konrad.
Lupe Diaz
When addressing the attendees, Diaz spoke about a state housing shortage, a problem he said is sparked by an influx of new residents coming into Arizona from other states. In addition, Diaz said the supply chain disruptions contribute to the shortage.
“We’re also concerned about the drought and the water and utility challenges it creates,” he said. “We approved one billion dollars for water mitigation, along with two hundred million in grants and loans for a water conservation project."
Diaz talked about active management initiatives for the Willcox and Douglas basins that will be on the November ballot, stating that he opposes the measures.
“I feel we can find better solutions with local people, rather than allowing the government to control that,” he said.
In his closing remarks, Diaz, a republican, said, “I’m urging all republicans to get out and vote for Gail Griffin and myself in the upcoming election. We need your support.”
Micah Mortensen
Superintendent Mortensen spoke about the importance of continuing Benson School District’s budget override, which expires in 2023.
“Eighty-five percent of the district’s M&O (maintenance and operations) budget has to do with salaries,” Mortensen told the group.
The override funds 15 positions, and if the money goes away, Mortensen said the school district would have to eliminate 10 positions in addition to a number of programs that benefit the students.
Benson’s full-day kindergarten is funded through the override, along with free athletic programs and extracurricular activities.
“This particular budget override election is a continuation of a tax we’re already paying,” Mortensen said.
As superintendent, Mortensen is providing the community with facts about the override and what it means for Benson’s staff and programs.
“We’re asking the people in our school district to continue this tax so we can keep the good things going in Benson,” Mortensen said.
J.D. Rottweiler
Rottweiler spoke of how the post-COVID environment has created changes in the workforce, causing colleges to rethink how they provide educational services.
“There are some post-pandemic realities that we must address,” he said. “And your community college is working hard to do that.”
Colleges are finding that over half of all jobs require more than a high school diploma, but less than a bachelor’s degree, Rottweiler said.
“And we’re finding that most jobs require less than an associate’s degree. They require some level of short-term training, a micro-certification, maybe a nationally recognized certification that gives students the skill sets to do what they need to do right here, right now.”
As colleges address shortages in skill training, a number of changes in certifications are being implemented to produce badly needed skill sets where workforce shortages have been identified.
“We’ve created a workforce accelerator skills set,” Rottweiler said. “We take training and break it down into the smallest parts, into micro-certifications. Then we put people into smaller groups and make those stackable so they get just the pieces they need and then at some point those stack together and become a certificate, perhaps a degree.”
Cochise College now has micro-certifications and stackable credentials from agriculture to welding.
"We created an early college initiative where we offer nine weeks of automotive, nine weeks of HVAC, nine weeks of welding and nine weeks of construction," said Rottweiler, who noted that micro-certifications provide students with the training they need to fill workforce gaps.
Rottweiler cited a number of innovative programs the college has implemented to streamline training.
The college’s highest priority, he said, is delivering educational opportunities that are inclusive and accessible.
Elton Bowman
Brighten the Path, an all-volunteer community-wide cleanup program that was launched six years ago by Elton Bowman and his partner Pam Masters, has made a big difference in Benson’s appearance, George Scott said when introducing Bowman at the luncheon.
“The Economic Development Group wants to help support them by providing supplies to help with their project,” said Scott, who presented Bowman with several pairs of work gloves.
Since its inception, Brighten the Path has experienced significant growth, from 43 volunteers to a database of 123 names.
“The first time we ever went out with 43 volunteers, we cleaned the whole town in 2 ½ hours and we picked up 7,000 cubic feet of trash,” Bowman said.
Bowman said he's encouraged by the difference in Benson's trash problem since Brighten the Path has started its trash pickup program.
"We want to thank the entire community and the city of Benson for their support. All of us working together are making a difference."
Paul Zetah
Paul Zetah, Century Complete regional president, talked about two subdivisions the company is constructing in Benson: CottonWood and Watercress.
“We’re part of Century Communities, a national homebuilder,” Zetah said. “Nationally, we build homes from California, to Georgia, all the way up to Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina; we’ve got a pretty big footprint across the nation.”
The Century Complete brand delivered just about 4,000 houses last year. The company differs from other home builders in that homes are built to a price point in order to help with affordability to accommodate more homeowners.
“We keep things simple, straight forward and competitive,” Zetah said.
In Benson, Century Complete purchased two communities and are looking for more opportunities to grow.
“We’re a very streamlined company that started in 2018 with a couple of communities in Casa Grande and Coolidge and we build in all sorts of markets, Zetah said. “We’ve built in Wickenburg, parts of Buckeye, Goodyear, Kingman, Bullhead City, down here in Benson. We’ll build in just about any market where we feel there are people who want to buy homes.
With our national footprint, we’re able to pull a lot of trades in while keeping prices competitive for our consumers.
Homes in the CottonWood and Watercress subdivisions range from 1,200 to 1,800 square feet and are built to the same specifications, Zetah said.
Century Communities is currently looking for more opportunities in Benson, hoping to start a third subdivision.
Joe Konrad
Mayor Konrad praised OB Sports for improvements to the city-owned San Pedro Golf Course. Benson contracted with OB about a year ago to manage the course, as the city felt it needed the company’s expertise to help improve the property.
“They've done everything they said they were going to do and conditions at the course are back to where people are using it again,” Konrad said. “We bought new carts, we’re on track there and we’re pretty happy with how the course is doing.”
Konrad transitioned from the golf course to the annual Lantern Festival, which drew a record crowd of 2,200 people to Benson on Sept. 10.
He also spoke of a grant the Benson Visitor Center received.
“I’m happy to report that our Visitor Center was just awarded a $73,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism. They’ll be working on ways to promote Benson and bring more visitors here.
George Scott
The next Economic Development luncheon will be sometime in January.
“We put these on to update the community on what’s happening in and around Benson and the county," Scott said. "I was very happy with the presenters and the turnout we had."