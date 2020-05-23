SIERRA VISTA — When Salvation Army Captains Carlos and Gildete Souza learned they were being reassigned to a place called “Sierra Vista,” they had no idea what to expect.
“We had been working in Northern California at the time, so I asked, ‘Where in California is this place, Sierra Vista?’” Carlos recently recalled. He had been hoping for an assignment in the Los Angeles area. “When I found out we would be going to a small town in Arizona, I was very unhappy about leaving California to come here.”
That was three years ago.
In June 2017, the Souzas and their twin daughters, Natalia and Camila, arrived in Sierra Vista where they were immediately embraced by a welcoming community.
“We fell in love with Sierra Vista the moment we arrived,” Carlos said. “The people here are amazing, the support they give the Salvation Army is incredible and our two girls love their school. We like everything about this area and would love to stay here, even retire in Sierra Vista.”
But that won’t be happening. The Souzas recently learned they have been appointed to other assignments.
On June 28, after exactly three years in Sierra Vista, the family will be packing up and leaving for two different appointments. Captain Gildete has been assigned to the Citadel Corps in Las Vegas and Captain Carlos will be working for the Adult Rehabilitation Center based out of Los Angeles.
“Moving always fills us with mixed emotions because we love the places where we’ve made friends and worked,” Gildete said. “This community is so caring, loving and generous. We have the most amazing, supportive volunteers here, so it’s not going to be easy for us to leave. But we have learned throughout other moves that God has always been faithful to us. Wherever he sends us, he always blesses us.”
Natalia and Camila attend Veritas Christian Community School, where they are on the mountain bike team, play on the school’s winning basketball team and enjoy hiking.
“They have made a lot of good friends here, and will miss their friends and school,” Gildete said. “Through Veritas, they have been exposed to different outdoor activities that they really enjoy.”
The Souzas, who are originally from Brazil, arrived in Los Angeles from London in 1994, which is when they became involved with the Salvation Army. Until their arrival in Sierra Vista, they served different communities throughout California and moved to this area from Tuba City in the state’s northern region.
As he looked back at their three years in Sierra Vista, Carlos described how he and Gildete focused on expanding services for the community’s needy, work that was made possible through volunteers and support.
“Serving alongside the kind of people we have here is something I’ve never experienced before,” he said. “We’re so well supported and respected. It’s a good feeling to be part of a community like this.”
During their time in this area, the Souzas launched a drive-through commodities distribution out of the Sierra Vista Salvation Army location, which was followed by a Huachuca City and Hereford/Palominas distribution, services that Carlos said would not have been possible without volunteers.
Last year, when the commodities distribution was in Sierra Vista alone, the program provided more than $500,000 in food for the needy. Now that the distribution has expanded to the Huachuca City and Hereford/Palominas locations, Carlos expects that amount will climb to $750,000.
The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign in Sierra Vista grew substantially after the Souzas’ arrival in the area as well.
“I go into service organizations, clubs, churches and businesses and talk to them about our need for volunteers,” said Carlos, who noted that he is not afraid to speak up when it comes to recruitment efforts. “Our first year in Sierra Vista, the red kettle campaign had an increase of 201 percent, from the year before. Then we had an additional 19 percent increase the second year.”
Carlos also spoke of the first time he met Sheriff Mark Dannels, someone he praises as a huge supporter of the Salvation Army and its services.
“I asked him about helping with our kettle campaign, and he immediately agreed to join us,” Carlos said. “Having Sheriff Dannels and his deputies on board really opened doors for us. The police and fire departments soon followed and our campaign continued to grow.”
Taking advantage of meet-and-greet opportunities has helped the Salvation Army connect with community leaders and organizations.
The Salvation Army’s new refrigerated truck, of which two-thirds of the cost was covered by the Arizona Association of Food Banks, is another new addition to the Sierra Vista Corps. Once funding is available, plans are to use the truck to deliver frozen meals to homebound residents, veterans and children during the summer months while they are not in school.
“Another future plan is to build an educational and recreational center where the old Salvation Army building is located,” Carlos said. “That will take renovations and funding, but it’s something we would like to see for the community.”
As the Souzas prepare to leave Sierra Vista, they want the community to know how much they appreciate the support they received in the three years they served this area.
“We came here to a brand new building and feel blessed that we had such a wonderful facility to work out of,” Carlos said. “That, like many things in this town, was made possible through a generous, giving community and dedicated volunteers.”
Tony Moringello is one of organization's long-time volunteers.
“I’m sorry to see them go,” he said of the Souzas. “I like the drive and energy Carlos brings to his position. He’s really concerned about the community and you can tell he loves the people he serves, as well as the volunteers. Hopefully, the new leadership that we have coming here will carry on Carlos and Gildete's good work with the same passion.”
Salvation Army Lieutenants Ty and Heather Baze out of the Las Vegas Corps have been assigned to Sierra Vista.