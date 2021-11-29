SIERRA VISTA — More than 500 people were treated to a bountiful Thanksgiving thanks to the Sierra Vista Salvation Army Corps and a large group of volunteers.
“We have so many amazing people who worked hard behind the scenes to make our Thanksgiving lunch a success,” said Lt. Ty Baze of the Sierra Vista Corps.
That “behind the scenes planning” includes months of meetings, scheduling the meals, preparing food and organizing deliveries to homebound individuals.
Thirty-one turkeys — equating to 500 pounds of meat — were prepared Chef Lora Miller, head instructor of the Cochise College culinary program. The birds were roasted in ovens at the Cochise College Downtown Center kitchen on Wednesday. While hot out of the oven, they were sliced by Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary members and packaged for transport to the Salvation Army for Thursday’s meal.
“Sunrise Rotary has been doing this for the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner for four years now,” said Bill Hagerl, one of the Rotarian volunteers. “I like the idea that we’re supporting the Salvation Army along with helping the community’s less fortunate,” he added.
While rotary volunteers were assisting with turkeys, another group of volunteers were getting the dining area ready for Thanksgiving meals.
“Our plan is to serve two groups of 150, or around 300 people inside the center at a sit-down meal, and have about 200 to-go boxes,” Lt. Heather Baze said on Wednesday. “That 500-count includes meals we’re planning to deliver to home-bound individuals that have been identified by VICaP (Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program,” she added.
On Thursday, volunteers were at the Salvation Army community center by 6 a.m. to start preparing food.
“The goal is to have all the delivered meals packed and out the door by 11 a.m. That’s because we’re going to start serving our first inside dining shift from 11:30 to 12:30, and the second shift from 1 to 2 p.m.,” Baze explained. “We want to keep the lines for both the inside dining and to-go meals flowing smoothly.”
Tables inside the dining area were set with Thanksgiving-themed centerpieces, giving the room a festive holiday look.
Eva Mcelroy was among the volunteers decorating and setting tables Wednesday afternoon.
“We want everyone who comes through here on Thanksgiving to feel special, just like they would be treated in a family setting,” said Mcelroy, who has been a Salvation Army volunteer for four years. “I love doing this. It’s rewarding to know that we’re helping so many people. They come through the Salvation Army and thank us for what we're doing, and that makes our volunteer work so gratifying.”
Along with turkey, the Thanksgiving feast included all the traditional sides of stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and a selection of pies.
“A lady named Brandy Kea held a pie drive and brought 70 giant pies to us,” Baze said. “We have apple, cherry, pecan and pumpkin pies to offer, which is fabulous.”
Tony Moringello has been a Salvation Army volunteer since the new community center opened in 2016.
“I work here five days a week, sometimes six,” he said. “I run the dining room. I’m really pleased with how smoothly Thanksgiving is going,” he said Wednesday. “With the way this is coming together, it looks like all the planning and organizing we’ve been doing is paying off.”
On Friday, Heather Baze reported that she and Ty are ecstatic with how Thanksgiving went for them.
“It was such an amazing day,” she said. “Ty and I are so blessed by all the volunteers who came out and helped make this event a success. We could not have done this without all of you.”
Baze also expressed her gratitude to the community for its ongoing support of the Salvation Army and its programs. She said that every single person who dined in for the Thanksgiving meal received a raffle ticket with a chance to win a gift card from Safeway.
“That’s just another example of our community’s generosity,” she said. “When an organization has this kind of community support, along with dedicated volunteers like Mary Mueller, Tony Moringello, Eva Mcelroy and Lora Miller, it’s bound to enjoy successes with its programs. Mary (Mueller), Tony (Moringello) and Eva (Mcelroy) are here almost every day.”
Speaking of support, Baze wanted to remind the community that the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is currently underway.
“We’re looking for bell ringers,” she said. “Eva Mcelroy is coordinating the bell ringers and signing people up for our red kettle campaign. People who would like to participate, should call the Salvation Army at (520) 459-8411 and leave a message. She will return your call and let you know where we have available times and locations.”