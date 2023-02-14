Brightly colored fascinators nestled atop fashionably dressed ladies could be seen at Saturday’s afternoon tea and purse auction at the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps.

“I think this is awesome,” said Shellie Cerecke, while pausing to preview some of the purses. “They did a beautiful job decorating the room and the violin music adds a really nice touch. It’s my first time attending this, and I think it’s very nice.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?