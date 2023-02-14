Brightly colored fascinators nestled atop fashionably dressed ladies could be seen at Saturday’s afternoon tea and purse auction at the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps.
“I think this is awesome,” said Shellie Cerecke, while pausing to preview some of the purses. “They did a beautiful job decorating the room and the violin music adds a really nice touch. It’s my first time attending this, and I think it’s very nice.”
With members of the Sierra Vista Corps men’s ministry as waiters, the women were served tea while chatting and enjoying a selection of pastries and finger food.
"This is a blast," said Randy Baker. "Everything is going great and we're having a good time doing this."
“I’m having a really nice time,” said Sandee Trevino. “It’s beautiful with the linens, flowers and decorated chairs. They did a really good job and the food is delicious.”
Renae Humburg was one of the 100 ladies attending the event.
“This is just wonderful,” she said. “It’s a creative fundraiser for a great organization.”
Organized as an annual fundraiser for the local Salvation Army, ticket sales were limited to 100.
On Monday, Salvation Army Captain Heather Baze said community support for the event was amazing.
“We got wonderful donations, great bids on the purses and everyone had a great time,” she said. “Out of all of our auctions, this one raised the most money and on top of that, it got rave reviews.”
Baze extended thanks to multiple businesses for generous donations that were used in the event’s silent auction and raffle.
“We’re already planning to do this again next year,” she said. “This is a fundraiser that everyone enjoys. It's a success because of our volunteers and generous community support.”
