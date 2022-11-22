Rotarian Bill Hansen carves a turkey along with fellow Rotary Club members Tuesday in the Cochise College culinary kitchen. The group was on hand to help the Sierra Vista Salvation Army prepare for Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal.
From left, Rotary Club members Clyde Zerba and Joe Farmer help out Salvation Army Captain Heather Baze during Tuesday’s Thanksgiving turkey carve event at Cochise College. More than 50 turkeys were carved to feed people at Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day meal at the Salvation Army.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise College Culinary Program head Lora Miller Pitts assists in helping the Salvation Army prepare for Thursday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Kenneth Walker, Riott Rivera and Marion Penn load a turkey into their vehicle.
SIERRA VISTA — For the past four years, members of Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary have volunteered their turkey carving expertise to help the Salvation Army provide Thanksgiving meals for about 500 people.
The turkeys were prepared in the Cochise College Downtown Center kitchen by Chef Lora Miller Pitts, head of the college culinary program, and her assistant, Sharla Fagan. The two-day project involved roasting 56 turkeys — equating to 935 pounds of meat — in preparation for the Rotarians.
“Last year we roasted 33 turkeys, or close to 500 pounds of meat, so we’ve nearly doubled that amount this year,” Miller Pitts said Tuesday afternoon while the Rotarians were busy carving. “These guys are great to work with. We couldn’t have done this without them.”
More than 300 people have signed up for Thursday’s communal meal in the community center dining area, and the Salvation Army will be making deliveries to homebound and handicapped individuals, said Captain Heather Baze of the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps.
“We’re expecting to feed a lot more than 300 — probably closer to 500 people this year,” she said. “We always have a large number of people who come through our dining room that have not signed up.”
Diners will be served a full Thanksgiving meal, made possible through the combined efforts of Salvation Army volunteers who have been hard at work preparing the traditional Thanksgiving sides, the culinary arts chef and her assistant and the Rotarian carvers.
“I find the Salvation Army to be the best organization in town,” said Joe Farmer, a Sunrise Rotarian who chairs the Salvation Army advisory board. “They’re easy to work with and do a tremendous amount for the community’s less fortunate. Ty and Heather Baze and all the volunteers work together to make our local Salvation Army what it is,” he added.
Baze said that countless people work behind the scenes throughout the year to make the Thanksgiving lunch a success.
“From start to finish this is a group effort,” she said. They’re the reason our Thanksgiving meal is such a success.”
In addition to the sit-down meal, participants will receive a “to-go” box of Thanksgiving leftovers.
The Salvation Army will be serving its Thanksgiving lunch at two times, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. The Sierra Vista Corps dining room is located in the community center at 180 E. Wilcox Drive. For information, call 520-459-8411.
St. Vincent de Paul food box giveaway
St. Vincent de Paul's annual Thanksgiving Dinner Food Box distribution event got underway on a bright and chilly Monday morning and a long line of recipients had formed by the crack of dawn.
That was just the beginning as more than 340 Thanksgiving meals were distributed throughout the day.
Just a few weeks ago, the organization was short of the desired number of turkeys, but once the word went out for donations, St. Vincent de Paul President Pauline Fredericks said the community stepped up and donated turkeys as well as monetary donations. By the time distribution day arrived, St. Vincent had the 400 turkeys and other items needed for the families that had pre-registered.
A host of volunteers pitched in to help with the distribution with many coming from Life Teen of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
The St. Vincent Food Bank is well known in the community for its generosity throughout the year and the food box recipients the Herald/Review spoke to were grateful not to have to purchase their own Thanksgiving meals with food prices skyrocketing.
There were a few no-shows so there are a few birds left over, which food bank director Stan Garner said will come in handy with the Christmas holiday just around the corner.
