SIERRA VISTA — For the past four years, members of Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary have volunteered their turkey carving expertise to help the Salvation Army provide Thanksgiving meals for about 500 people.

The turkeys were prepared in the Cochise College Downtown Center kitchen by Chef Lora Miller Pitts, head of the college culinary program, and her assistant, Sharla Fagan. The two-day project involved roasting 56 turkeys — equating to 935 pounds of meat — in preparation for the Rotarians.

