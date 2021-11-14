SIERRA VISTA — The Salvation Army is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch in its community center dining area on Nov. 25.
“We’re planning to serve lunch at two different times, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m.,” said Lt. Heather Baze of the Sierra Vista Salvation Army. “We also will be providing a boxed to-go lunch for those who prefer to take their Thanksgiving meal home.”
In order to know how much food to prepare, organizers are requesting that people sign up ahead of time at the community center location, 180 E. Wilcox Drive, or call 520-459-8411.
“Last year, we served about 400 people, but we’re not sure what to expect this year,” said Baze.
Those who eat in the dining room will be given a to-go box so they can enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers at home.
“We’re so excited that we can open our cafeteria again for Thanksgiving after COVID caused us to close it to the public last year,” Baze said. “We had to go with a drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch that people took home with them. All of our regulars are excited about being able to eat in a communal setting again where they can celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.”
Turkeys will be prepared at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive, then transported to the Salvation Army for the lunch gathering and distribution.
“Chef Lora Miller, with help from Sunrise Rotary, will be handling the turkey preparation this year,” Baze said.
Home-bound or shut-in residents that have been identified by the Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program will have lunches delivered to them.
“Ty and I are looking forward to our first Thanksgiving in the Sierra Vista Corps dining room,” Heather Baze said. “We appreciate all the support we’ve received from this incredibly generous community and wish everyone a very blessed Thanksgiving with family and friends.”