WILLCOX — Students took over the opening of the recent Willcox Unified School District board meeting on Oct. 6 to update the governing body on recent activities in the high school and middle school.
“We finally learned the results of the State Star awards,” reported high school Agriculture student Sydney Hansen, an officer of their FFA program. “WHS student Ashley Riggs received the Star in Agri Science,” she said. “We are also getting ready to elect Greenhand Officers and run our October Haunted House. And even though it’s virtual, we are looking forward to our national convention (Oct. 27-29) as well.”
The middle school student council, led by President Ariela Pondo, reported on their recent spirit week, held despite the absence of the canceled fall sports season. They observed individual days with the themes My Idol, Tacky Tourist, Throwback and Wild West, Pondo said. Next week they’ll observe Red Ribbon Week featuring anti-drug themes.
Middle school principal David Chaim concluded the public portion of their program by introducing their county teacher of the year nominees.” A lady I’ve known for 19 years, Brandi Webster was our middle school teacher of the year and teacher of the year nominee,” he said. “She’s an amazing science teacher, data person and go-to person for anything that I need.”
Second-year language arts teacher Maureen Johnston was nominated for new teacher of the year. “She was nominated for her professionalism, dedication to the students and her leadership,” Chaim said.
The school board then ran a brief meeting and scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday to approve their annual financial report.