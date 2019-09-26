SIERRA VISTA — With several subscribers coming on board in 2019, Southeastern Arizona Communications Center (SEACOM) now provides regional dispatch services to nine agencies that are already seeing benefits from the integrated regional communications center.
Established by an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County, SEACOM has steadily increased its membership since going live in July, 2018. The Palominas Fire District joined earlier this month, the National Park Service Southeast Arizona Group came on board in August, and the Huachuca City Police Department was integrated in February.
“SEACOM has been great for Huachuca City,” says Matthew Williams, city manager of Huachuca City. The town will save nearly $120,000 each year by shifting from running its own dispatch center to becoming a SEACOM subscriber.
“It wasn’t just a matter of savings, SEACOM is also a superior product,” Williams says. The integrated communications system enables the other local law enforcement officers to hear Huachuca City Police Department calls, ensuring a rapid response and seamless communications in the event of a significant incident.
“Our officers now have more abundant and faster resource availability because of SEACOM,” Huachuca City Police Department Chief James Thies says. “We were the first additional public safety agency to come on board and we’re proud to help blaze the trail for future law enforcement agencies that will benefit from integrating with SEACOM in the future.”
As additional subscribers continue to come on board, the City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County will realize reductions in annual operational costs, while also seeing benefits in efficiency through improved inter-agency coordination.
“We’ve laid a solid foundation for SEACOM in just over a year’s time and we look forward to continuing to fine tune and grow this vital public safety asset,” Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek says.
SEACOM currently provides combined dispatching services for the Sierra Vista Police Department, Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Fry Fire District, Whetstone Fire District, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, National Park Service SEAZ Group, Palominas Fire District, and numerous rural volunteer fire districts in Cochise County.
“Regional communications centers are the way of the future,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says. “SEACOM has been in the works for years and we could not have made it a reality without the support of our local partners and generous contributions from the Howard Buffet Foundation and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office. SEACOM is already improving public safety in Cochise County and its impact will grow in the years to come.”
