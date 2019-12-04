SIERRA VISTA — Eight local nonprofits received $1,200 through proceeds from the Sierra Vista Car Club’s annual show last October.
Representatives from the eight nonprofits — Good Neighbor Alliance, Cochise Serving Veterans, Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, VICaP (Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program), NAMI SEAZ (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southeastern Arizona), Forgach House, Just for Kids, Inc., and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — each accepted a check on behalf of their respective charitable organizations.
“We’re in the process of shopping for nearly 800 children this year as part of our Christmas Stocking Stuffer program,” said Debby DeRosa, who is with Just Kids, Inc. “Each child receives two sets of clothing through our program. The average cost per child ranges between $75 and $110, so we truly appreciate this generous donation from the Sierra Vista Car Club.”
NAMI Executive Director Kelly Norris and the organization’s Board President Livingston Sutro also praised the car club for its support.
“It’s a tremendous honor that NAMI was selected for this donation,” said Norris.
Diane McDaniel, board president of St. Vincent de Paul Society said, “We’re grateful to the Sierra Vista Car Club for this donation, and are pleased that St. Vincent de Paul was one of the eight nonprofits selected to receive the donation.”
The Cars in the Park, held the second Saturday in October, draws 300 cars of all makes and models to the park every year. Proceeds from the show support local nonprofits.
“This year, we were able to give $1,200 to eight local charities, and were so happy we could do it,” said Sally Weed, Sierra Vista Car Club vice president. “Club members meet and vote on the nonprofits they want to support, so the recipients can change from one year to the next.”