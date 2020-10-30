SIERRA VISTA — Coronado Drive will be closed north of Fry Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/Moorman Avenue for a pavement replacement project starting on Monday, Nov. 9.
The closure will be in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in mid-December. The complete closure of the roadway will allow the project to be finished as quickly as possible.
Detours will be in place; however, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area until the project is completed. Businesses with access along this section of Coronado Drive can still be accessed from Fry Boulevard.
The pavement along this section of Coronado Drive has deteriorated over time. The City has used other maintenance techniques like crack seals and filling potholes in recent years to extend the roadway’s lifespan. At this point, a full pavement and base replacement is required and has been planned as part of the City’s annual street maintenance efforts. It will ensure this heavily used section of Coronado Drive remains in good shape for many years to come.
Drivers traveling near the work zone should proceed with caution, slow down, and watch for personnel and equipment. The project schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.