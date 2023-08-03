WASHINGTON – Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced they secured major Arizona defense priorities in the bipartisan annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate last week.

The defense bill advances efforts to bring new missions to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Southern Arizona, makes critical infrastructure upgrades to military installations across Arizona, and raises service member pay to support military families. The Senate will now negotiate with the U.S. House of Representatives over a final defense bill.

