WASHINGTON – Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced they secured major Arizona defense priorities in the bipartisan annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate last week.
The defense bill advances efforts to bring new missions to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Southern Arizona, makes critical infrastructure upgrades to military installations across Arizona, and raises service member pay to support military families. The Senate will now negotiate with the U.S. House of Representatives over a final defense bill.
“We're making America safer and stronger through our bipartisan defense legislation by providing Arizona's military installations the resources they need to keep America safe; improving services for our veterans, servicemembers and their families; and combating cartels smuggling fentanyl and other dangerous drugs across Arizona's border,” said Sinema.
“Arizona plays an indispensable role in our national defense that will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Kelly, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee.
“This defense bill is critical to bringing new missions to Davis-Monthan by funding the necessary site reviews and providing accountability on the timeline for standing up a new special operations wing at the base.
“I’ve worked to ensure a future where Fort Huachuca has a larger role in testing and strengthening our military’s electronic warfare capabilities. As a 25-year Navy combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, it is a priority for me that this defense bill supports our service members and their families while also making the necessary investments to maintain our competitive edge over our adversaries like China and Russia.”
Specific provisions for Fort Huachuca in the Senate-passed NDAA include:
Authorizes a demonstration of a new Western Range Complex that would connect multiple non-kinetic ranges for exercises in the region, including Fort Huachuca;
Directs the Department of Defense to renew focus on Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, which Fort Huachuca will play a central role in executing;
Directs the Joint Chiefs of Staff and DOD Research and Engineering to examine opportunities to strengthen capabilities at electronic warfare ranges like Fort Huachuca;
Directs the Army to provide an update on plans to complete the land conveyance between Fort Huachuca and the city of Sierra Vista, which supports both municipal use and the fort’s master plan;
Supports partnerships between military health facilities and local hospitals and directs an independent study on opportunities to strengthen these partnerships in rural communities near military installations;
Requires a review of the Army’s approach to planning for future aerial ISR missions, including training, with acknowledgment of Fort Huachuca’s proximity to Air Force electronic warfare and fighter assets and experience providing instruction in this mission area;
Increases Impact Aid Program funding, which benefits Arizona schools, including the Fort Huachuca School District and Sierra Vista public schools.
