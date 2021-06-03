On Thursday May 20, seven young men from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined together along with their parents, leaders, family and friends at an Eagle Court of Honor to honor them for attaining their Eagle Scout Rank. These young men all achieved their Eagle before December 2019, but due to Covid-19, they were not given permission to meet together until now.
In alphabetical order, Talen Cooper, Korey Goulding, Ethan and Colin Hamilton, Porter Lambson, Ben Marturello, and Kade Spilsbury, celebrated their achievements over the past few years of scouting. The Honorable Mayor Rick Mueller awarded a plaque to each young man along with a personal congratulatory letter he had written. He stated that only “four percent of all scouts achieve Eagle Rank.” That statistic is more remarkable when these seven young men all reached their goal.
To thank their parents or leaders who helped them achieve this goal, several of the boys pinned their Mentor pin on their dad. But three awarded their Mentor pin to a past leader, Ron Curtis, who could not be in attendance that night. Jill Curtis, his wife, shared a letter written by her husband telling the scouts, “You are a leader for good.” She also accepted the Mentor pin from each of the three youth.
The main speaker for the evening was past Scout Master Lamont Schiers, who now resides in Utah, but joined the event via Zoom. He encouraged each young man to live the values of Scouting, stating, “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, and courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the quality of his actions and the integrity of his intent. In the end, leaders are much like Eagles …. they don’t flock, you find them one at a time.“
Korey Goulding, oldest of the youth, confirmed, “My hard work was worth [it to achieve] the Eagle Rank. I learned many skills I need in life for both survival and day to day life.”
After the retiring of the colors (flags) the scouts and their guests all enjoyed cupcakes decorated like an eagle’s head along with pictures with Mayor Mueller.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak