SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will extend its summer dog adoption special through September after a recent surge of intakes has further stretched its capacity.
Through Sept. 30, the dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50 for the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special. This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant.
The shelter resumed allowing owner turn-ins after suspending them briefly in early July. At this time, owner turn-ins are not suspended but owners are encouraged to hold off if they can while the shelter finds good homes for some of the many dogs and cats already in its care.
“It’s a great time to adopt because we have a wide variety of breeds and many wonderful dogs in need of good homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says. “If you’ve ever considered fostering, that would also be a big help during the busy summer season.”
Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home, and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in their home. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. State Route 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, call the shelter at 520-458-4151.