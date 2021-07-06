SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended intakes of dogs and cats turned in by their owners until further notice as the shelter stretches its capacity during a busy summer.
The shelter is also asking residents to suspend any trapping of stray cats to be turned in at the shelter. Pet owners seeking to turn in their animals and individuals who trap stray cats are advised to check with the shelter in about to two weeks to see if intakes can resume.
To spur much-needed adoptions during the shelter’s busy summer season, the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special is continuing through the end of July. During the special, the dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50. This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge.
Foster families are also welcome. Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home, and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in their home. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista