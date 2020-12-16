SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended public viewing of dogs and dog adoptions for about two weeks to ensure newly discovered cases of “kennel cough” are contained.
Kennel cough is the common name of a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting dogs. With proper care and treatment, symptoms typically remain mild and infected dogs are no longer contagious after about 10 days. Dogs showing symptoms will be quarantined and treated. Staff will observe all other dogs for signs of infection and will disinfect their kennels daily.
“Kennel cough is a common issue this time of year and is typically no more serious than the common cold. It’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and prepare them for potential adoptions as soon as we can,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says. “Cats and other small pets are still available for viewing and adoption by appointment while the sick dogs get well.”
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is currently open on a by-appointment basis due to safety measures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. To make an appointment, call (520) 458-4151.
The shelter also has a heightened need for dedicated volunteers. Applications are available at the shelter’s front door and no appointment is needed to pick one up. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista