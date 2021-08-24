top story Sheriff rescue team saves dog from sinkhole Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week 1 of 2 Cochise County search and rescue used a rope system to rescue a dog from a sinkhole on Sunday. CCSO photo A SAR tech rescue volunteer was lowered into a sinkhole about twelve feet before reaching a dog that had fallen inside. CCSO photos CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a dog rescue approximately one mile north of Charleston Road near the river trail.A family advised they were walking in the area when the dog, being ahead of them, disappeared and they noted he had fallen into a sinkhole.Cochise County search and rescue responded and set up a rope system, and a SAR tech rescue volunteer was lowered into the hole, about twelve feet before reaching the dog.The canine was checked for injuries placed into a harnessed and raised out of the hole and reunited with its owners. The dog was thankfully unharmed.Courtesy Cochise County Sheriff's Office What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rescue Cochise County Sheriff Rescue Team Dog Anatomy Volunteer Search And Rescue Tech