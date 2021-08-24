Shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a dog rescue approximately one mile north of Charleston Road near the river trail.

A family advised they were walking in the area when the dog, being ahead of them, disappeared and they noted he had fallen into a sinkhole.

Cochise County search and rescue responded and set up a rope system, and a SAR tech rescue volunteer was lowered into the hole, about twelve feet before reaching the dog.

The canine was checked for injuries placed into a harnessed and raised out of the hole and reunited with its owners. The dog was thankfully unharmed.

Courtesy Cochise County Sheriff's Office

