SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club announced Thursday morning on Facebook that they are reopening in time for Sierra Unified School District’s early release.
The club was closed suddenly on Monday after an “unexpected lapse” in their insurance policy.
“That situation has been corrected thanks to the work of our staff and board members,” the Boys and Girls Club said on their Facebook page. “Club operations will resume today and we look forward to continuing to provide essential services to our members and their families.”
“Thank you to the parents, club members and community supporters for their continuing support during this difficult time.”