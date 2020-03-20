SIERRA VISTA — The City Council will meet on Tuesday and Thursday at City Hall, but if you’re doubtful about attending the meeting, you can watch it live on YouTube.
But there may not be much to watch. City officials are keeping the agendas short on purpose and leaving issues that would likely attract a crowd, for later sessions.
“The agenda for the upcoming Council meeting was developed with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and ADHS (Arizona Department of Health Services) guidelines in mind,” Hector stated in an email Friday. “Agenda items that may result in many members of the public wishing to attend a Council meeting will be rescheduled for later meetings. This includes a presentation of the findings from public input on the Fry Boulevard Redevelopment Project.”
If people decide to attend the meetings though, they will be encouraged to keep their distance.
“We recommend social distancing,” Hector said in her email.
Since health officials are recommending that gatherings should be 10 people or less, Hector said city staff who normally attend the council’s workshop meeting and regular city council meeting, will be excused if they’re not making a presentation.
But Hector said having 10 or fewer people in a room is a recommendation, not a rule.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said the short agenda and social distancing, should keep the situation safe.
“With a light agenda, emphasis on sanitation, and observance of social distancing, we are confident that the Council meeting can be safely conducted under today’s circumstances,” Mueller said. “If the situation changes, I will re-evaluate my decision.”
Anyone interested in tuning in to the Sierra Vista City Council meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m., should go to https://www.sierravistaaz.gov/. Once there, click on the “media” tab, click on Channel 12, then click on the YouTube Live Page link.