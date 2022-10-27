The Sierra Vista Community Band returns to the Klein Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 30 with a benefit concert “Movie Magic Matinee” featuring music by composer John Williams starting at 2 p.m.
The Sierra Vista Community band was founded in 2009 by two local music advocates and saxophone players, Brad Clark and Jen Dorris. There are currently about fifty musicians in the group and they are a mix of professionals, students, teachers and anyone in the community who wants to play, has an instrument and can read music.
The band plays an array of music, and music director Stephen Miles describes the band as a traditional concert band and wind ensemble. Like many people in the band he needed a place to play after the army band at Fort Huachuca shut down several years ago.
“Once the army band left Fort Huachuca the Sierra Vista Community Band was there for me and many musicians that wanted to keep playing. I started playing with the band because I needed an outlet to play,” said Miles, who retired from the army in 2020 after serving for 21 years.
The Community Band is truly representative of the diverse population of Sierra Vista and there are musicians as old as 80 and as young as 15 in the group. Band members come from towns throughout the area and Clark points out that many music teachers are in the band.
“The band has been good for the younger music teachers in the area. We have teachers in the band from Palominas, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Benson and St. David, and they bring in some of their top students to play with us in the Community Band,” he said.
And the fact that many people have other obligations that don’t allow them to play at every performance is not an issue, as fluidity is part of the concept.
“It’s flexible — people come and go all the time. It’s always in flux and we learn to adapt to what we have — it’s always exciting,” Clark said.
And the presentation of renowned composer John Williams’ music has the band excited as well. Williams’s music is legendary, and his scores of many popular movies like Jaws, Harry Potter, and Star Wars, resonate with people who don’t consider themselves classical music enthusiasts.
French horn player Hannah Davis recently joined the band to have a group to play with while she is stationed at Fort Huachuca for six months. She joined the band, found it welcoming, and can’t wait to play Williams’ music.
“I reached out to one of the band members and they were excited and very happy to bring on a french horn player. Everybody’s always very excited about french horn players because there’s never enough of us, and John Williams has a lot of very important french horn parts, so I’m glad I can help,” she said.
“The scores he made for Harry Potter and especially Star Wars are legendary and really distinctive,” she adds. “And I feel like even if you don’t know classical music you know John Williams and you know Star Wars.”
In recent years many schools have cut back on funding for the arts. Miles said he got his own start in music in school while in fourth grade, and sees the Community Band as a place that can help fill that void for today’s young, aspiring musicians.
“I want to spread the music because unfortunately music education in the schools is very difficult and is considered low hanging fruit when they cut programs. We want to keep music like this around for the young kids to hear — for the high schoolers to hear. The smaller schools especially don’t offer a lot, so this band gives them the opportunity,” Miles said.
And the Movie Magic Matinee is all for a good cause that helps everyone in the community and especially the youth, because the proceeds will go to the Buena High School fine arts department and the Klein Center for Performing Arts.
