The Sierra Vista Community Band returns to the Klein Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 30 with a benefit concert “Movie Magic Matinee” featuring music by composer John Williams starting at 2 p.m.

The Sierra Vista Community band was founded in 2009 by two local music advocates and saxophone players, Brad Clark and Jen Dorris. There are currently about fifty musicians in the group and they are a mix of professionals, students, teachers and anyone in the community who wants to play, has an instrument and can read music.

