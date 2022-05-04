SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Community Chorus, under the direction of Roger Bayes, is presenting its spring concert May 14.
“It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” features a collection of favorite songs from a variety of genres.
“We’re performing selections that range from rock 'n' roll to jazz, spiritual and gospel, cowboy and Western and Broadway, to name just a few,” said Linda Gilbert, chorus spokeswoman and program coordinator. “The chorus will be performing "The Glory of Love," "Old Time Rock & Roll," "Riders in the Sky" and a Rodgers and Hammerstein medley featuring songs from popular Broadway shows.”
In addition to the full chorus, there will be performances by a women’s barbershop chorus and other ensembles. Special guests include the Buena High School advanced mixed swing choir, the Rhythmix, directed by Marnie Goulding.
“It’s a Grand Night for Singing will be the first spring concert directed by Roger Bayes, who stepped into the leadership role following the death of our former director of 20 years, Sharon Keene,” Gilbert said. “Mr. Bayes comes to the chorus with a wealth of experience. He has been a minister of music for 50 years, 39 of those at First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista, where he remains today.”
Bayes is a founder of the Sierra Vista Symphony and served as its conductor for 20 years. He was honored as a recipient of the Mayor’s Arts Award.
Following the spring concert, the chorus will take a summer break.
“We’ll be holding a potluck gathering to renew friendships and welcome new members to our group,” Gilbert said. Rehearsals will resume on Aug. 22 and are held at 9 a.m. Monday mornings at Kino Hall, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista.
There are no auditions, and there is no cost to join. Singers of all ages are welcome.
“The COVID pandemic tried to ruin us, but we will not be defeated,” Gilbert said. “We lost members due to health issues, and there are a few at home avoiding COVID, but we gained many new members when we resumed activity last fall.”
The chorus performed a 2021 Christmas concert after taking time off because of COVID, and there are plans for a 2022 Christmas production.
“If you want an opportunity to sing wonderful music under a superb director with a friendly group, come join us,” Gilbert urged.
For information, call general manager Martha Conklin at 520-378-0730 or email mconklin3@cox.net.