Here is one of the ensembles within the Sierra Vista Community Chorus, High Desert Sound, and they sing barbershop music under the direction of Linda Gilbert. Why do they look so happy? Could it be that they just learned that Sierra Vista Community Chorus, which has not met since the middle of March 2020 due to the COVID virus, is about to resume rehearsals?
Sierra Vista Community Chorus is delighted to announce that well-known local musician and musical director Roger Bayes has accepted the leadership of their chorus.
Beginning Aug. 30, rehearsals for the fall semester will be held each Monday at 9 a.m. in Kino Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista for their annual Christmas concert. The concert will be Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1447 S. 7th St., Sierra Vista. New singers of any age are always welcome. For questions, email General Manager Martha Conklin at mconklin3@cox.net or phone 520-378-0730.
The chorus recognizes that our world is still threatened by the virus, but they know that many of our mostly older membership are fully vaccinated and hope all who come to sing together would be in good health and would come with masks if they are concerned. They also are welcome to socially-distance themselves at rehearsals.
To start off their chorus season, the chorus will be gathering for a potluck at the Vista View Resort Club House on Monday, Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. Those who are interested in joining the chorus are welcome to come to the potluck. It’s a great way to get to know chorus members and their new director.
Bring a dish to share and your own beverage if you don’t want bottled water that will be provided. To attend the potluck, contact Martha Conklin.