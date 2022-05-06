SIERRA VISTA — As the city of Sierra Vista examines ways to prompt engagement with non-regulatory commissions in the future, members of the Commission on Cultural Diversity expressed their opinions at the commission’s meeting in April.
Gwen Calhoun, a City Council member from 2010-20 and a member of the Commission on Cultural Diversity, proposed the question of how does a city activate a community to be truly involved?
“Communities are people,” Calhoun said. “They’re not roads and they’re not parks. We love having those things, and we want to have those things and we want to be a part of it. We have to balance fiscal responsibility with a way of having your citizens being really proud of your community and seeing growth as a positive thing. When I say growth, I don’t mean necessarily spreading all over the desert. I mean the continued things like the symphony.”
“We rely on the commissions as well to give us a read of how the community feels,” Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough said. “They are another way that is our conduit to the community.”
A recent change requires non-regulatory commissions to report to their designated departments; previously they reported to the City Council.
In a City Council meeting in March, the city said an analysis was being done to examine the lack of participation in non-regulatory commissions. Public Information Officer Adam Curtis said city staff will give the Council an update on commissions regarding attendance rates and recent membership in the coming months.
Many of these commissions are known for putting forth ideas to create community events.
Calhoun said the city used to host a diversity fair that featured a myriad of cultures. The multicultural event, formally known as “Sierra Vista Greet Yourself” is now defunct.
“That was the focus that people would get to know their neighbors,” Calhoun said.
She said the diversity fair could have grown and was on the verge of recognition statewide. The last diversity fair event was held in 2018.
Yarbrough said lack of participation and loss of interest were the main reasons to stop hosting the yearly event.
“We struggled more and more as the years went by to get people to represent their countries,” she said. “We’ve not stopped looking for ways to bring it back. It’s just that the format we had simply wasn’t working anymore.”
The city has been contacted by Fort Huachuca to start a cultural heritage fair.
Marta Messmer, an associate member of the Commission on Cultural Diversity, said starting off with a small event and seeing how successful public participation is would be the best way for those events to be bolstered by the city in the future.
“If the city sees that it’s doing well, then they’re willing to give you resources and money to pursue certain events,” Messmer said.
In tribute to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Messmer rolled out an idea for a cultural event to cook a variety of egg rolls.
“I think if we attach ourselves to events, the city is more likely to help us,” she said. “If the public doesn’t eventually get involved and start participating in cultural events, then I don’t see why the city would put money forward to support it.”
When Calhoun served on the City Council, she heard comments from people who believed the city already had a plan and would ask the public for its opinion just for the sake of asking. She said she doesn’t believe the public realizes the importance of government representing the people.
“I don’t see the Council being used in a way or being able to express themselves in a way that truly represents the people of the community we’re supposed to be representing,” she said.
Calhoun explained that utilizing people in the community is a way of building up the city and creating a sense of cohesiveness.
“I know the common thinking is, well, nobody reads the paper anymore, nobody listens to the radio, everybody’s on the internet,” Calhoun said. “We know that’s not true. The next thing you hear is that Sierra Vista is a retirement community. If that’s true, why would everybody be on the internet if all those old people don’t get on the internet?”
Calhoun doesn’t see enough people getting involved, both the public and city members. City Council meetings, which happen bi-monthly and are recorded live and aired digitally, have low turnout and little-to-no public comment at the end of each meeting.
The city uses an online engagement platform known as “Engage Sierra Vista” to receive comments from those who cannot attend public meetings in person. Forums have been created in the past to allow for comments on city projects such as new parks and construction.
Calhoun said there is more work that could be done.
“We as citizens need to approach City Council members and talk with them about what you’d like to see this community to be,” Calhoun said. “Not just what the West End should be. What’s your overall vision for the city of Sierra Vista?”
Although Fort Huachuca is the main economic driver for the city and much of Cochise County, Calhoun said Sierra Vista is slowly coming out from under the shadow of the military installation.
“There’s always been this effort to not offend Fort Huachuca,” she said. “I don’t see having a community as an offense to Fort Huachuca. We can all be in this together. If you’re really thinking, this could be the small business capital of Arizona. That’s what we could be if our vision was like that.”
Calhoun said measures can be created to help people realize their voice matters.
“We need to wake up in Sierra Vista and realize that this could be a wonderful community,” she said. “It doesn’t mean it’s stretched all over the desert Southwest. It just means we care about the people who live here and we welcome the people who live here.
“This is the time that changes need to happen. I think there’s a fear that’s there going to be some kind of overthrow of the conservatives in this area. That’s not what’s gonna happen. People are going to learn to come together and talk about their differences and then make whatever changes are necessary.”