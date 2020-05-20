We are pleased to announce that the Sierra Vista Farmers Market is back and open for business in Veteran’s Memorial Park this Thursday May 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. As per state and local guidelines, farmers market vendors will be wearing masks and gloves. As we transition back to a normal market environment, we ask for your patience and understanding. We encourage all customers visiting the market to use best practices for the safety of your friends and neighbors.
Here a few of the vendors who have given us early notice that they will be returning to the market this week: Dona with McDonald Farms, Papa Mike’s Jerky, Simmons Honey Ranchito, Katherina’s It’s Original Greek, Zarpara Vinyards, Jack Lemons, Felize with Queen Ceviche, Sky Island Brand Meats, White Cane Salmon, Maggie’s Dog Treats, Backyard Gardening & Growing.
For a full list of all the Sierra Vista Farmers Market Vendors and their contact information please see this week’s newsletter at www.SierraVistaFarmersMarkets.com We hope to see you at the market this week.
Submitted by Winnie Struse