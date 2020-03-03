At the Sierra Vista Farmers Market we are ready for the warmer weather. January and February are often challenging months at our year-round market. But thanks to our hearty customers and vendors we made it through the cold, wet, windy months and spring is just around the corner. Starting in March things will start to pick up at the farmers market.
Ruth Lefever with Ruth’s Garden will be back with her variety of starter plants and succulents. Each year Ruth and her brother Ray bring their flatbed trailer full of plants. If you need a head start on planting your garden be sure to stop by Ruth’s Garden and pick up your starter plants.
The Green House Trolley Hobby Farm will be back this week as well. Deborah Hargrove will be returning with live garden plants and herbs. Deborah’s herbs will include both culinary and medicinal. For those looking for medicinal flowers, Deborah will have calendula, borage, and chamomile. For living greens, she’ll have cabbage, kale, New Zealand spinach, Ole Timey Blue collards, and everbearing strawberries Quinalt. That’s just for starters. On the first Thursday of each month Deborah will also be bringing their artisan works of art like metal art windmills, covered wagon planter, pipe lamps, and her D’vorah Jewelry by Design.
This week, Celestial Breads will have fresh pita veggie sandwiches and turkey panini. Tom Hanson, Arevalos Farms, Sivonn, Donna, and Backyard Gardening & Growing will have a variety of fresh greens and other produce. The Simmons Honey Ranchito has pickled eggs back in stock along with Prickly Pear Jelly. If you are looking for honey, they’ll have a variety of local honey to supply your honey needs.
Farm Fresh eggs can be found this week at Golden Rule Dairy, Simmons Honey Ranchito, McDonald Farm, Gracewater Farm, and Backyard Gardening & Growing. Don’t forget that Golden Rule Dairy has the freshest and richest milk you’ll find in southern Arizona from their Jersey Cows.
For our full list of vendors and the products they will be bringing please see this week’s newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com Each week the newsletter lists the vendor who will be coming to the market as well as providing links to their websites and facebook pages so you can get up-to-date information on all the great products they will be bringing.
Hope to see you at the market this Thursday in Veterans Memorial Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.