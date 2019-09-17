It’s about this time every year that you start to realize with some regret that summer is drawing to a close. Nothing really obvious, but you get a hint of it in the smell of the air and by the feel of the sun. You can also tell by the shorter days, and cooler evenings.
For those who appreciate the blessings that spring from our Arizona soil, this time of year is the climax of the growing season. Even though our special climate here in southern Arizona allows us to grow crops nearly all year long, it is this late-summer season that offers us the most diverse and bountiful harvest.
While none of us can grow everything, at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market this week you’ll have the unique opportunity to see, smell and touch the largest representation of locally grown agriculture products in Cochise County.
Do you love fruit? At the market this week we’ll have at least nine varieties of locally grown apples from Beatty’s Orchard, Ruth’s Garden, and Backyard Gardening & Growing.
Do you like Pears? You’ll also find brown-skinned Asian Pears, mouth-watering Dripping Honey Asian Pears, and Green Bartlett Pears.
For the peach lovers out there, our peach season is drawing to a close, but you’ll still find white- and yellow-flesh freestone peaches. If you are lucky, you might also get some of the last blue Italian baking plums of the season, definitely something you won’t find at your local supermarket.
If vegetables are more to your liking, at the market this week we’ll have rhubarb, okra, beans, at least six variety of tomatoes, several varieties of eggplant, onions, garlic, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapenos, chilies, watermelon, cantaloupe, and a whole lot more than I have space to write about here.
So we invite you to savor the final weeks of summer with us at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. Come and see the amazing variety of produce our vendors have labored to bring for you to enjoy.
For a full listing of all our vendors and what they will be bringing please see our newsletter at www.SierraVista FarmersMarketS.com
Hope to see you at the market this week!
Submitted by William Struse