The Hairy Cucumber
Most of us, at one time or another, have appreciated the delicious fruit (or vegetable) we know as the watermelon. There is nothing quite like biting into an ice-cold watermelon on a hot summer day and tasting that explosion of sweet refreshing juice.
Did you know that it took centuries, possibly even millennia for horticulturists to cultivate a sweet watermelon? According to horticulturalist Harry Paris of the Agricultural Research Organization in Israel, the original watermelon was not cultivated for its sweet taste but for its capacity to store water. You see, the original watermelon actually had a bitter taste. Even though it didn’t have the best taste, it was prized because of the high water content of its pulp, hence the name “water” melon. Because of its hard rind and watery pulp, if a watermelon is kept in a cool, dry place it retains its water content for weeks and in some cases even months. This unique characteristic made the watermelon a natural vessel for water storage.
This is confirmed anecdotally in the modern era by National Geographic correspondents in 1924 when visiting Sudan. There they found that watermelons were being gathered and stored for future drinking use during the dry season.
In 2015, Mark Strauss, writing for National Geographic, penned a fascinating article entitled “The 5,000 –Year Secret History of the Watermelon.” This article notes that watermelon remnants were found in the tombs of ancient Egypt.
Concerning those remnants, the article quotes Harry Paris who speculates, “These Egyptian pharaohs, when they died they had a long journey ahead of them so they needed a source of water – and what would that source of water be?” It seems that maybe they considered the watermelon an ideal vessel to fulfill this need.
In case you are wondering about the color of watermelons, no they weren’t originally red, they were yellowish. Over the years, as the bitterness was bred out and the sweetness in, watermelons’ color changed. The fascinating reason for this, as Mr. Strauss notes, was because in watermelons “ … the gene for the color red is paired with the gene that determines the sugar content. As watermelons were bred to become even sweeter, their interior gradually changed color.”
Now, for you naturalists out there, the scientific name for watermelon is Citrullus lanatus. Citrullus in Medieval Latin was a type of cucumber and lanatus means hairy. So the scientific name of the watermelon is hairy cucumber. But this is where it gets a bit murky. You see, modern DNA studies of the watermelon found that it wasn’t that closely related to the hairy cucumber (Citrullus lanatus) but rather the Citrullus vulgaris (common). But due to the fact that thousands of scientific papers (since 1930) had been written using the misnomer Citrullus lanatus, the nomenclatural committee recommended that the name be conserved and in 2017 the International Botanical Congress confirmed their recommendation.
The Health Benefits of the Watermelon
I know most of us eat the watermelon for its refreshing sweet taste, but don’t worry, it’s good for you as well. First of all because it is a melon that is 92% water it is a great way to keep hydrated. But it gets even better for those of us watching our waste line because a cup of watermelon (minus the seeds) has only 46 calories making it one of the lowest calorie fruits out there.
One cup of watermelon also has 21% of your Reference Daily Intake of Vitamin C, 18% of Vitamin E, 5% of Potassium, 4% of Magnesium, and roughly 3% of Vitamins B6, B5, & B1. Watermelons also have a type of carotenoid called Lycopene which acts as a powerful antioxidant which some studies suggest lowers the risk of certain types of cancer. Lycopene is good for your heart as well. Another promising antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound found in watermelons is Cucurbitacin E. If you work hard and have sore muscles the watermelon has something for you too. The pulp contains an amino acid called Citrulline which some research studies have shown to reduce muscle soreness.
Saving the Best for Last
Before you throw those watermelon rinds away, though, you should know that they are edible as well. In fact the rind has more nutritional value than its sweet juicy pulp. But even the rind doesn’t compete with the nutritional value of the watermelon seed. Did you know that watermelon seeds are one of the most nutrient-rich seeds? They not only contain vitamins and proteins but they also contain omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, potassium, zinc, copper, and 140% of your RDA of magnesium. The only down side of watermelon seeds is that they are high in calories. One cup of seeds comes in at a heavy 600 calories.
So there you have it. Once upon a time there was a bitter hairy cucumber upon which ancient horticulturists worked a magic feat…okay not hairy, but it was bitter and they made it sweet, a yellow they turned the color of a beet, an ancient water flask transformed into a favorite summer treat.
This Week at the Market
