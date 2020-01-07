Sunshine Expected!
After a couple of cold markets the past two weeks, the weather forecast is predicting lots of sunshine for the market Thursday. It is the New Year and if you haven’t picked up your colorful Sierra Vista Farmers Market calendar yet, make sure you stop by the information booth and get one. The calendars are free of charge.
New Year – New Monthly Contest
Last year our Facebook Like and Comment Contest was a great success. This year we are trying something new to show our appreciation for those of you who regularly shop at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. Each time you purchase anything at one of our vendors you’ll be given a raffle ticket. Simply fill out the ticket (name and phone number)and drop it in the raffle container at the information booth. On the final Thursday of every month we will randomly draw one ticket for a $100 prize of farmers market tokens that can be spent at any of the market vendor’s booths.
Fresh Seasonal Produce
Garden greens are in season during the winter months in southern Arizona. If you are trying to eat healthier in the new year you’ll find a wide variety of fresh greens at the market this week.
This week we welcome back Donna at the info booth. Donna will be continuing the great tradition started by her father Irwin. Donna will have a variety of fresh greens. Arevalos Farms will be on hand with greens as well.
Tom Hanson with Hilltop Hydroponics will have living lettuce, spring mix, watercress, and various microgreens. Backyard Gardening & Growing will have bok choy, arugula, and Swiss chard.
Naturally Raised Beef, Eggs, Milk, and Honey
At the market this week we’ll have a large selection of naturally raised meats raised by local ranchers using no hormones or antibiotics. Check out our seasonal supply of beef, goat, lamb, pork, chicken, and even wild caught salmon and cod.
Golden Rule Dairy will have their naturally rich and healthy Jersey raw milk, cream, kefir, and golden yolk chicken eggs. Each week the Simmon’s Honey Ranchito has a variety of local honey’s, freshly canned jams, jellies, and vegetables.
Baked Goods & Prepared Foods
If you are looking for a hearty gourmet meal, Chef Scotty is back this week with his Take-n-Bakes: Lasagna, Burritos, Sauces, and SW Spice. Esperanza with Tortilleria Arevalo will be on hand with her tortillas, tamales, and other fine southwestern cuisine. Esperanza will also have lots of mesquite tortillas and other mesquite products, including her gluten free pancake mix.
Queen Ceviche will be kicking off the New Year with an effort to share a portion of her sales with local food focused non-profits. For the month of January, Feliz will be sharing with Felicia’s Farm. Please see this week’s newsletter for more information on Felicia’s Farm.
Dolce Amore will have her fine authentic Italian tiramisu, cannoli, cakes, strudels and a special gluten free nutella cookie for you to enjoy. If you are looking to impress your next dinner party with fine Italian dessert be sure to stop by Teresa’s booth. Teresa also takes special orders.
Trudy with Gracewater Farm will have her famous all organic sourdough bread for you to purchase. This week her sourdough comes in Wheat, Raisin, Cinnamon Wheat, Spelt, and Garlic Herb Spelt. If you are looking for some good old fashion sourdough we’ll have it at the market.
For our full vendor list and all their produce and products please see our weekly newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com We hope to see you all at the market in Veterans Memorial Park this Thursday between 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Submitted by William Struse