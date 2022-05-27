SIERRA VISTA — With Jai Rocha pulling the levers behind the curtain like the great Oz himself, the first SV Dad Olympics slated for June 18 may just turn into one of the biggest family events in Sierra Vista.
Rocha — who has coordinated the annual Christmas SV Glow Ride for the last five years — appears to have a pocketful of magic fairy dust to make groundbreaking events evolve into remarkable community happenings.
Rocha’s glow ride event has brought car clubs from all over Sierra Vista and Cochise County each Christmas since 2016, with members decorating their hot rods and ATVs with lights while cruising through neighborhoods.
Now, Rocha has a pinch more of that magic fairy dust he wants to sprinkle over Sierra Vista — this time honoring the city’s dads and their children by coordinating a novel event called SV Dad Olympics.
Rocha and Heather Davis, co-owner of Prestige Remodeling & Restoration, which is helping sponsor SV Dad Olympics, hope the competition will become an annual event as popular as the SV Glow Ride.
The event includes 10 challenges pitting dads and their children of all ages and genders against each other and kicks off at noon Saturday with check-in at 11 a.m. in The Mall at Sierra Vista parking lot by the old Sears entrance. Entry fee is $40, and the first 30 signups will receive a free blowout hair special for mom from Aniq Beauty Salon on the spot while dad is playing the Olympic competitions that day.
Like the Olympic games themselves, there will be three “Olympic” medals — gold, silver and bronze — with the gold medal champion team going home with a $1,000 cash Father’s Day gift.
Rocha says the event, which has a host of local sponsors, is hardly about the money.
“We intend to create an event that not only supports the community, but encourages family values through fun activities while celebrating fathers that make it happen for their families every day,” said Rocha, who has been toying with the idea for a couple of years. “We envision children building memories with their fathers in a super fun and interactive way.”
Rocha’s childhood memories of Father’s Day sowed the seeds for SV Dad Olympics.
“When I celebrated my first Father’s Day, I thought the best gift I could ever receive is enjoying a full day with my kids,” he said. “Something memorable, something interactive, something impactful, something that includes every member of my family. Then I thought how cool would it be if hundreds of kids were playing with their dads, too.”
SV Dad Olympics will consist of 10 challenges such as building a cardboard box fort, a 30-yard grocery run, a basketball free throw challenge, dart gun target practice, even a diaper toss.
“All competitions are to ensure that the family gets dad to the top,” said Rocha, who has been involved for years with creating other community events.
“This is important for our community because any time you promote family togetherness, it builds bonds that last a lifetime.”
More games will be released every week online, and a list of what is included will be shared on the SV Dad Olympics facebook page www.facebook.com/svdadolympics, where dads can sign up for the event. They can also register the day of the race in the mall parking lot.
“We do have a couple side events like a N64 Nintendo Challenge, where players compete in Mario Kart, Killer Instinct and GoldenEye 007,” said Rocha. “There will also be a Father’s Day weekend car show.”
Prestige Remodeling — which is hardly a stranger when it comes to backing community events — jumped at the chance when Rocha approached the company for a sponsorship. Last year, it sponsored The Home & Business Expo, SV Open for the Huachucans, Freedom Fest, Santa Fly-in and SV Glow Ride. It also volunteered at the Trunk or Treat at Veterans Memorial Park, gave Thanksgiving donations to Salvation Army and funded a couple of private Go Fund Me’s.
“We at Prestige Remodeling & Restoration have a huge heart for our community and love to see the community come together,” said Davis, whose company was voted the top remodeling business in the 2021 Herald/Review Best Of. It was acknowledged earlier this month by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce as one of the top three small new businesses.
“When we were approached about sponsoring this event, we were ecstatic to participate,” Davis added. “Not only does this event bring the community together, but it brings families together. Jai is an amazing asset to this community and has one of the biggest hearts for the people of Sierra Vista.
“Dads often do not get the recognition they deserve, they are known as the provider, but the rest of what they do gets unmentioned. Being the type of business we are, almost our entire team is made up of amazing dads, and we are honored to be a part of something that shows what dads do outside of work.”
Rocha is aware that events like SV Dad Olympics don’t happen by themselves, and he said he’s fortunate to live in a community like Sierra Vista where local businesses have pitched in to hopefully make the Father’s Day games a memorable event.
“We live in a beautiful community where original ideas are allowed to thrive,” said Rocha. “I truly believe this event will be one that makes Arizona look forward to Father’s Day in Sierra Vista.
“It takes a community to raise a community. All I do is plan the event. None of this would be possible without these people and businesses which are truly a community working together in this event.”
The following contributed to the first SV Dad Olympics: Cool FM Online, Aniq Beauty Spa and Salon, Prestige Remodeling & Restoration, Guild Mortgage, All Worx Photo, Casohn G Productions LLC, Outa Bound Sports, Southern AZ Movers, Blakes Landscaping, SSVEC, Sierra Cycles and Texas Roadhouse. Also involved were Joanna Mcmullen (Arizona Homestores) Jackie Barta (Aflac), Allen Powers (Haymore Realty), Elisa Powers (Pampered Chef) and Candace Kelley (Nova Home Loans).