SIERRA VISTA — Born and raised as an Army brat, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller lived all over the country while growing up, as well as spending three years in Germany as a teenager.
In the following Q&A, Mueller touches on places his father’s military career took the family, along with his own military assignments as an officer in the Army. When he retired from the Army in 1995, he joined his parents — Harold and Maxine Mueller — in Sierra Vista, which is where they made their retirement home.
Not long after his arrival in Sierra Vista, Mueller became interested in local politics. He served three terms on Sierra Vista City Council and was elected as mayor in 2010. As he reflects back on his time as mayor, Mueller praises city leadership and staff for their roles in “making Sierra Vista a smooth running city,” while sharing his vision for Sierra Vista’s future.
Herald Review: Tell us about your background — where were you were born and raised and attend college?
Rick Mueller: I was born as an Army brat in 1954 in the U.S. Territory of Alaska, as the second son in a military family of six kids. While growing up, we lived all over the country and spent three years in Germany. After Alaska, my father was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, then San Francisco, California, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Hood, Texas and back to San Antonio.
Then we were in Germany from 1966 to 1969. We spent one year in Stuttgart, then went to Bremerhaven. From Germany, we went to Fort Polk, Louisiana for two years, then onto Fort Gordon, Georgia and that’s where I graduated from high school. I attended the University of Nebraska and my parents (Harold and Maxine) went onto another assignment in Virginia before my dad retired. Fort Huachuca was my father’s first assignment after he and my mother were married at the Presidio in San Francisco and they really enjoyed it here. So they decided this is where they wanted to retire and made their home in Sierra Vista.
I went on to the University of Nebraska on an ROTC scholarship and got my commission in 1976 as a Second Lieutenant in field artillery. I was assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for training, and then spent three years in Nuernberg, Germany. From there I took an advanced course at Fort Sill, and then was stationed with the third armored cavalry regiment at Fort Bliss in Texas. While coming here to visit my folks, I fell in love with this area and, like my parents, retired in Sierra Vista. I have two sisters here, Mary (Mueller) and Sonja Beatty.
As far as other military assignments, I was sent to St. Paul, Minnesota, I went through language school for a year to study Greek and commanded a remote detachment in Northern Greece and then was deputy commander of the field artillery group in Athens. After a little over three years in Greece, I was sent to a readiness group in Indianapolis where we advised reserve National Guard units on training procedures. Initially, I was a senior adviser, then became the team chief for the artillery and air defence division, and then became operations officer for the readiness group. After that, I retired from the Army in 1995.
HR: What did you enjoy most about your military career?
RM: I like working with people. I particularly liked working with the young soldiers, both the enlisted guys, as well as young lieutenants and young captains. I worked with them to make sure their craft and skills were up to speed. I was in the Army at the time we were transitioning from the Vietnam era to the Gulf War period. We basically worked on healing the wounds that had been inflicted by all the conflict that was within the Army and raising the quality of soldiers — both officers and noncommissioned officers — during that period. Those efforts proved effective during the first Gulf War when we were able to decisively engage because we had the tools and leadership to do the job. It showed me that what we were doing was paying off.
HR: How did you get involved in local politics?
RM: My involvement in politics goes back to an incident when the (then) council wanted to put sidewalks on both sides of Golf Links Road, which is where my parents lived. The problem was that if sidewalks were put in, there would no longer be room for mailboxes on the street. The post office told the city that the neighborhood would have to go with community mailboxes, and the people in the area didn’t want that. They were showing up at council meetings to voice their objections. The issue was resolved by leaving the mailboxes and not putting in the sidewalks. Instead, the city put in striping for a pedestrian and bicycle lane on the road itself.
After that, my dad would go to all the P&Z (planning and zoning) and council meetings to watch those “rascal politicians to make sure they weren’t going to pull another fast one.” I started going to council meetings with him, and while sitting there watching and listening to what was going on, it sparked an interest in me to run for council. I ran for city council in 1999 for the first time, and barely missed being elected by 10 votes. If I had missed by nine votes, it would have resulted in an automatic recount. I ran again two years later, in 2001, and was elected to council.
I served three terms on council and had to resign to run for mayor. So I served 10 years on council and I’m in my third term as mayor. I ran for mayor in 2010, and was elected to a term that started in 2011.
HR: What are some of the things you like most about serving as mayor?
RM: I enjoy talking to people about in depth issues and how we can become more efficient.
From my perspective, Sierra Vista has a very good city management team and a staff of quality people.
A good example of that is, on my 65th birthday, I spent a few days in the hospital with a cancer scare. I cut back my schedule while going through the chemotherapy process, which went very well. During that time period, not only did the council step up, but the management, supervisors and leadership also stepped up and performed. To me, that’s an indication that we do have a good staff, good management and a sense of teamwork as the city works to support the needs of the people of Sierra Vista. They exceeded my expectations, and I thought they were really good to begin with.
As far as my health issue, I’m doing very well healthwise. My goal was to be back full time by October, which I was able to do. My doctor told me that I got through the chemotherapy better than most, so I feel very fortunate.
HR: What are some of the major accomplishments you’ve had while in office?
RM: “There have been a lot of accomplishments during my time as mayor, but I don’t take individual credit for them because all accomplishments are a team effort, involving our staff, council, other mayors and community leaders.
My responsibility as mayor is to lead the council into making good decisions for the city. That affects everything from improvements in parks, improvements to drainage, roads and a whole list of issues.
A couple of accomplishments that stand out is that we’ve been able to enhance Timothy Lane Park in the South Carmichael area — which had not been touched in years — through Community Development Block Grant money. The money was used to improve badly needed drainage issues in the park, and work there is ongoing.
I also pushed for the NAD bank funds for improvements on the west side, in the Sulger area where half the property was in the city and half in the county. NAD money is used to improve low income areas along the border. Through those funds, we were able to bring desperately needed sewer services to the people who live there, which also led to the annexation of the county areas within Sulger. So, this was a health and financial issue that we were able to resolve for these hard working, low income folks in that area.
HR: What’s happening to help the city’s west end?
RM: The west end is a big challenge that was highlighted during the economic downturn. There are revitalizing plans for the area to help make it more attractive and draw businesses into our old downtown area.
When you look at the City of Sierra Vista overall, 8.4 percent of businesses are not in operation, and the state average is over 10 percent. But when you look at the west end, over 50 percent of commercial real estate is available. That indicates to us we’re way behind in taking care of our old downtown area. One of the impacts to that area was when Fort Huachuca started redirecting traffic from what was the old main gate (now the Buffalo Soldier Gate) to the gate north of town (Van Deman). There was very little the city could do about those situations.
Essentially, traffic for the downtown area is dried up.
One of the city’s aims is a redevelopment plan for the west end, which is funded. The goal is to try to make the area attractive to shoppers through revitalization efforts. This is phase one, and if that’s successful, within several years we may want to extend the project.
We want to create a vital downtown area, attractive to families, pedestrians and shoppers.
This is a huge undertaking.
HR: What are some of the most rewarding aspects of your position as mayor?
RM: One of the things I really enjoy is making difference.
It’s rewarding to have an opportunity to talk to young people about government, and help them realize there’s something they can do to be effective. It’s rewarding to help solve a problem and see the smile on someone’s face after a burden has been lifted.
I enjoy the interpersonal relationships with both the staff and the public.
I enjoy the challenge of trying to work with state and federal officials to try to get them to solve issues for the citizens of our community.
One of the things that really stands out about this community, is we have citizens that are willing to pitch in and help. Not just their time and their treasure, but they really care about having a great place to live. That makes my job as mayor so much easier. When a problem is identified, chances are, there’s already been a volunteer group formed that covers the area and are helping those folks in need and are addressing the problem. That really gets back to the quality of folks and the caring that’s already in this community and that’s been fostered over years before I became mayor. That’s something we need to protect and continue to enhance and encourage.
If you ask me what makes me most proud of Sierra Vista, it’s the community volunteers who pitch in and help with service projects.
HR: With Arizona’s rural communities shrinking, what kinds of projects and programs does Sierra Vista have in place to help promote overall growth?
RM: That’s a concern of ours, but we need the support of the governor and legislature across rural Arizona in order to promote growth. This is a challenge faced by all rural communities, not just Sierra Vista.
When it comes to future growth, one of the exciting things that people are probably not aware of, is what’s going on in workforce development.
We have a number of high tech jobs and positions at Fort Huachuca, at Northrop Grumman and other companies in the area and in the Southern part of Tucson. We have the capability of developing a workforce through Cochise College and the new College of Applied Sciences and Technologies, which is the old UA South, and their cyber programs. We have the ability to taylor certifications and training for high tech industries, whether it’s aviation, cyber-related fields and other emerging technologies. By having the workforce here and available, it’s a tool for attracting high paying jobs that will complement what is going on at Fort Huachuca.
That’s a bright spot. One of the challenges for us and other communities is identifying usable land and finding the necessary funding for utilities and roads. It’s a limiting factor that we have right now, sand everyone in the country is facing the same thing.
We have the climate, we have good schools, we have the university for workforce development, we’ve got a good city that runs very well and we’re willing to work with folks that want to invest in the community, but what we can’t do on our budget is put up the millions of dollars to attract a company, and that’s an obvious limiting factor. The only way to overcome that is by forming partnerships with the state and the companies themselves. We have to continue to explore that.