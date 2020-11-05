Editor’s note: The Herald/Review is shining a light on some of Cochise County’s first responders in law enforcement and firefighting for several weeks.
These women are just some of the local first responders working to protect us, a small sample of the unsung heroes who utilize skill and compassion at a moment’s notice to help those in need.
Each participant will highlight, in her own words, experiences from their service careers. This is the third installment.
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services firefighter/paramedic Michelle Knodle has been with the department for almost six years and she's loved every minute of it.
Knodle initially was interested in the emergency medical services aspect of the job, then as she continued her education she quickly caught onto the fire portion and the variety of different options available to serve the community.
“I enjoy virtually everything about the job. We are very heavy into the medical side as far as 911 operations," she said. "On top of that, we are able to do all of the fire side, which includes everything from responding to residential fires to being able to help people to troubleshoot day-to-day troubles they may be having.”
Knodle reflected on the variety of responses an average day may pose.
“Being able to help people and then to help the people who are having the worst day of their life," she said. "We try to do everything we are able to to help them. Sometimes we’re not able to, so we come together as a family to be able to support each other and make sure we have the support we need to get through that as well, because we take a lot of that responsibility.”
She mentions that firefighters incorporate training for those instances that are “the worst day of your life," but it doesn’t prepare one to always be able to cope each time something tragic occurs.
“Everybody has their strengths and weaknesses," she said. "Even though I’m not the biggest guy in the department, I’m able to think, maybe smarter, not harder, while we work our way through different problems as well, and be able to work cohesively as a crew to get the job done.”
She said the Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services is a progressive department in which everybody goes through a lot of training and education. Chief Brian Jones can spot the strengths of his personnel and is able to get the most out of each individual, she added.
“Everybody in the department is absolutely amazing and is always there to help each other out. We stick together as a family.”