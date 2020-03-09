Sierra Vista — Members of the public may see a significant police presence between the Domingo Paiz and Stone Sports Complexes Wednesday morning due to the Sierra Vista Police Department’s annual mobile field force training.
SVPD officers will be practicing tactics and formations used in responding to violent public disturbances. Some officers will be wearing gas masks and holding riot shields. Role players will assist in the training by playing the role of protesters.
Unless there is inclement weather, the training will take place on Wednesday, March 11, from about 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the road between the Domingo Paiz and Stone Sports complexes, located at the eastern end of East Tacoma Street. Members of the public who observe this routine annual training are reminded that there is no cause for alarm.
This training has been planned since September, when SVPD typically identifies training dates for the coming year.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis