Kiwanis Club international is a worldwide organization, and Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities have been fortunate to be served by the Sierra Vista San Pedro Kiwanis Club and Just Kids Inc., a foundation of Kiwanis Club, since 1987.

The motto of Kiwanis is “Kids need Kiwanis” and youth in Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Huachuca City have benefited from the programs and activities Kiwanis offers. It has programs throughout the year, but one that many people are familiar with is the stocking stuffer program every Christmas season, when clothing is distributed to kids in need. Last year 240 families and 650 kids were helped to have a better holiday.

