Kiwanis Club international is a worldwide organization, and Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities have been fortunate to be served by the Sierra Vista San Pedro Kiwanis Club and Just Kids Inc., a foundation of Kiwanis Club, since 1987.
The motto of Kiwanis is “Kids need Kiwanis” and youth in Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Huachuca City have benefited from the programs and activities Kiwanis offers. It has programs throughout the year, but one that many people are familiar with is the stocking stuffer program every Christmas season, when clothing is distributed to kids in need. Last year 240 families and 650 kids were helped to have a better holiday.
“The focus is on children in the community,” said club president Nilda Townsend. “Their needs are what matters most. Kids are amazing, they're awesome, they’re innocent and they’re vulnerable.”
Through its foundation, Just Kids Inc., fundraising efforts have allowed the club to support many organizations and provide for emergency needs, scholarships, permanent community projects and many youth programs.
The club works on literacy, developing leadership skills, building self-esteem and several other initiatives that help youth from elementary school all the way through high school. The club partners with schools and work closely with nurses and counselors to identify and help students who might need assistance. Townsend said they don’t want to replace parents, just be there for kids in need.
“We want communities to continue and thrive," she said. "The children are our future — that sounds like a corny thing to say, but they won’t be our future if we as adults don’t instill these values in them right now. We don’t want to be a substitute for their parents, we just want to supplement them.”
Kiwanis San Pedro addresses serious problems, but it does not lose sight of the lighter side, and the events are designed to be enjoyable for the kids.
“All of it is under the fun kind of thing because we want children to have fun," Townsend said. "We want children to learn, we want children to thrive — that’s what Kiwanis International is all about. But what makes it all possible at the local level is members and volunteers. Kiwanis San Pedro has 49 members and many volunteers who put in the long hours to plan and carry out the projects. But it is worthwhile and satisfying for them as well as the kids.
“They (volunteers) come to us because they are interested in supporting children and their families. It’s satisfying and it’s good for your health. It gives you that feeling that I’ve accomplished something. It gives you that feel good moment when you see kids’ smiles."
Townsend has been involved with Kiwanis San Pedro since its inception and it has given her a sense of community as well.
“It gave me an opportunity to really feel that I’m part of the community — this is my community,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone