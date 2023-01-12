If you missed the most recent Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra (SVSO) concert, you missed a good one. Toru Tagawa, our Artistic Director and Maestro, set the theme of the concert as Birds and all four pieces related to birds. The Board of Directors contacted several birdwatching organizations locally and extended an invitation to the concert. They had information tables set up for people to visit to learn about them, while they learned about the symphony.

The program consisted of Rossini’s La Gazza Ladra (The Thieving Magpie), Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, Smetana’s Moldau (the German name for the Czech River Vltava), and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

