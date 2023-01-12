If you missed the most recent Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra (SVSO) concert, you missed a good one. Toru Tagawa, our Artistic Director and Maestro, set the theme of the concert as Birds and all four pieces related to birds. The Board of Directors contacted several birdwatching organizations locally and extended an invitation to the concert. They had information tables set up for people to visit to learn about them, while they learned about the symphony.
The program consisted of Rossini’s La Gazza Ladra (The Thieving Magpie), Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, Smetana’s Moldau (the German name for the Czech River Vltava), and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
The Thieving Magpie was one of four Rossini operas that opened in 1817. It has qualities of comic opera, but is also a product of its politically charged time and therefore veers into touchy areas through ominous twists. Rossini (1792-1868), is most famous for his 39 operas. This was his 20th opera, written when he was 25 years old. It is best known for its overture, which is notable for its use of snare drums.
The Lark Ascending featured Laura Tagawa as the soloist and she and her violin did some amazing things. When you listen to this, you are transported to the forest, listening to the lark sing his song. The lark is the woods and brooks—and everything else, animal, human, and all their activities. Vaughn Williams (1872-1958) was viewed as a leading figure in British music during the 1930s, especially after the deaths of Elgar and Holst in 1934.
The Moldau is a river and, as we know from the San Pedro, lots of birds live and visit rivers. Smetana (1824-1884) prefaced the musical score with the following notes: “The Moldau represents an exceptional expression of patriotic or nationalistic music. The musical poem reflects the pride, oppression, and hope of the Bohemian people.” The piece represents the flow of the Vltava River from its source in the mountains through the countryside, to Prague.
This remains his most popular work.
Swan Lake is a ballet, whose plot comes from Russian and German folk songs. Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), was the first Russian composer whose music made an enduring impression internationally. His excitement with Swan Lake is clear from the speed he composed it—within one year. Despite its initial failure, it is now one of the most popular ballets of all time.
Dance of the Comedians, by Smetana, was the encore. It comes from the opera The Bartered Bride, and has been used in Looney Tunes—do you remember it from Road Runner cartoons?
Watching Toru direct brought down the house. He didn’t keep the beat, just waved an arm or pointed a finger at a section. At one point, he stopped, turned to the audience and hushed them—then turned his page. While some instruments had a sustained note, he turned to the audience and shrugged, and turned back to cut them off. On the last note, he stepped off the podium, then hopped back up and cut them off. Almost like Bugs Bunny. The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra will perform its next concert on April 1st at the Klein Performing Arts Center in Buena High School at 7pm.
On February 4th we will be treated to a performance of The Takuma Trio, comprised of Maestro Toru Tagawa on violin, Dr. Kyungsun Choi on piano, and Robert Marshall on cello. This Music at Twilight event will take place at 4pm at Kino Hall at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. The annual Men Who Cook fundraising event will take place on March 4 at the Columbian Hall. For more information and details, please visit our website at sierravistasymphony.org or contact the office at (520) 458-5189.
Submitted by Debra Dinkle, Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra
