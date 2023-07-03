SIERRA VISTA — Neither a broiling sun, near 100-degree temperatures, nor a hot July wind could keep partygoers from coming in droves to a back-alley block party on the east side for the first Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair July 2.

And party they did behind Doc’s Watering Hole and Punchy’s Tavern in a pre-July 4 celebration. From beer gardens to cornhole tournaments with a backdrop of live music, hundreds of Sierra Vistans came to the rollicking event, which pledged proceeds from vendors, food, beverages and activities to the Warrior Healing Center.

