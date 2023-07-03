Five-year-old Marlena Pouder is in the patriotic mood as she nibbles on candy during Sunday’s Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair held between Doc’s Watering Hole and Punchy’s Tavern in Sierra Vista. Proceeds from the event benefit the Warrior Healing Center.
The Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair celebrated Independence Day Sunday. The fair had vendor booths, a beer garden, live music and several Fourth of July contests. Christian Dumicseu, 8, is on his way to a third-place finish in the hot dog eating contest.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Lilyana Mitchell, 9, eats her way to a second-place finish at the Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair pie eating competition.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cameron Thomas, 10, directs his attention while having a good time at the celebration.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A security official at Sunday’s event displayed his patriotism.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Mike Munroe, center, participates in the adult hot dog eating contest.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Bentley Best, 9, enjoys the thrill of victory after finishing first in the pie eating contest Sunday.
SIERRA VISTA — Neither a broiling sun, near 100-degree temperatures, nor a hot July wind could keep partygoers from coming in droves to a back-alley block party on the east side for the first Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair July 2.
And party they did behind Doc’s Watering Hole and Punchy’s Tavern in a pre-July 4 celebration. From beer gardens to cornhole tournaments with a backdrop of live music, hundreds of Sierra Vistans came to the rollicking event, which pledged proceeds from vendors, food, beverages and activities to the Warrior Healing Center.
The street fair had just about every kind of activity a July 4 party could have, including the outdoor showing of the 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick."
Starting with the Sierra Vista Glow Ride, boasting more than a dozen ATVs, jeeps and vehicles decked out with American flags, patriotic pinwheels and bunting that rode through east side neighborhoods, it also featured a watermelon-spitting contest along with mini-hot dog and apple pie eating contests that brought cheers and applause from partygoers.
The event, which had been in the works for six months, was hatched by Aaron Hennequin and his wife, Victoria Holtz, owners of Doc’s Watering Hole, almost the day they purchased the building for their restaurant last August.
“When I bought the place, I saw the alley out back and thought why don’t we hold some kind of street fair that people who live around here could walk to?” said Hennequin. “They’re always holding different events on the West End. I wanted to do something on the east side for a change so people will know that it’s here and kicking.”
Hennequin and his wife realized they couldn’t pull off the kind of street fair they envisioned without some business-savvy help. They formed a committee that included Mark Schmitt, director of Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center, and Cheryl Oliver, owner of Cheryl’s Business Services.
After brainstorming different ideas and scenarios for the street fair since January, they finally zeroed in on a plan and were ready to go.
“Well, sort of,” said Hennequin. “They said, ‘Okay, Aaron, this is your baby, we helped with all the groundwork, now you go deal with the city and get all the licenses to make this work.’ From the looks of things, everyone is having a great time and enjoying themselves. We were especially excited about putting on a street fair that would support the Warrior Healing Center, since my wife and I are both Army veterans. We wanted to give back and support the organization. And so did a lot of people.
“Nothing could be better than that.”
Oliver, who was instrumental in finding sponsors and helping organize the event, couldn’t be happier with how the party was rolling out.
“My dad was a POW in World War II so I volunteer for just about any organization or event that benefits veterans in some way,” she said. “Aaron had the initial concept, Mark talked to the city, and sponsors were more than happy to donate whatever they could to make this work.”
In a military community, the committee was able to find sponsors more than willing to jump in. Besides Doc’s Watering Hole and Punchy’s Tavern, those that contributed were Cheryl’s Business Services, Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center, All Pro Pest Management Services, coolfmonline, GoTrailer, High Desert Sign Company, Blake’s Landscaping, High Jump Party Rentals and Sierra Vista Glow Ride.
Despite the heat that grew hotter by the minute, vendor Noelle Flythe was all smiles as she worked her iDripAZ booth, a mobile IV therapy company that delivers hydration infusion therapy.
“I love helping people,” said Flythe, a registered nurse at Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee. “Anything I can do to help, especially a veteran’s organization like the Warrior Healing Center. The heat doesn’t matter when you can make a difference.”
Hennequin already has his eye on throwing another street fair in 2024.
“Oh, we’re doing this again next year, you can bet on that,” he said. “But it’ll be bigger and better, that’s for sure.”
