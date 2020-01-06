The Sierra Vista Winter Visitor Program begins again on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and the “kick-off” speaker is Church Potucek, Sierra Vista city manager, speaking on a variety of subjects concerning our community.
The program is free and open to the public, not just winter visitors. The program starts at 9:00 a.m. and is hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2145 S. Coronado Drive.
Free coffee and donuts are offered beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Future speakers include Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels on Jan. 15 and Cat Parenti speaking on Afghanistan on Jan. 22.
Please contact Jim Behnke at 520-803-6810 for further information.
Submitted by Winter Visitor Program chairman Jim Behnke