SIERRA VISTA — A master plan outlining maintenance and revamps to the city’s parks over the next decade, which could cost millions of dollars, was presented to the City Council on Tuesday.
The 83-page plan is a “working document,” a draft provided to council members at their work session so the panel can start weighing in on what they’d like to see at some of the city’s parks, said Community Development Director Matt McLachlan.
At the moment, the proposed plan could translate into about $40 million in maintenance and upgrades over the next decade. But after the meeting, City Manager Chuck Potucek said some of those upgrades and costs may never come to fruition.
The main objective, city officials told the Council, is to maintain and enhance the city’s parks.
The city’s Vista 2030 plan calls for 440 acres of park acreage, the proposed plan shows. The city’s 21 parks already encompass 337 acres. According to staff, planned park development will reach the 2030 goal.
According to the proposed plan, overall expenditures at existing parks over the next decade could cost about $1.4 million for maintenance, $6.7 million for replacement needs and $28.6 million for proposed upgrades. New park development over the next 10 years could cost about $5.2 million.
Each park was assessed by staff and photographed with drones, McLachlan said.
Capital improvement recommendations for the 21 parks listed in the proposed plan — described as maintenance and upgrades — could cost just over $36.7 million, with the bulk of that going toward Veterans Memorial Park and the Civic Center sports facility.
The parks plan shows Veterans Memorial Park is the most popular among park goers.
According to the proposed plan, park visitors would like to see splash pads and more playgrounds and walking paths at Veterans Memorial.
City Councilman Will Benning said Tuesday he would like to see a “small water feature” at Veterans Memorial Park that people could look at while visiting the facility. While Mayor Rick Mueller said he, too, would like a water feature, he warned the topic is a sensitive one because of the lack of water in the area.
Potucek likened the proposed plan to a “roadmap” that would help identify “grant opportunities” that could pay for some of the recommended maintenance and upgrades to each of the parks.
The proposed plan will be posted on the city’s website so the public can weigh in with ideas of what they’d like to see at some of their favorite parks, city officials said.