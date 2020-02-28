Signatures sought for support of county animal shelter

HUACHUCA CITY — A grassroots campaign to lobby for a centralized Cochise County animal center is underway.
Mary Moran, an animal shelter volunteer, and others will be collecting signatures on petitions to present to the county Board of Supervisors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mr. Shed, Highway 90 in Huachuca City, on Saturday, March 14. There will be free food and drinks.
Jim Goad, the owner of Mr. Shed, and employee Karen Reid are strong supporters of a new county center, Moran stated in a press release.
“The goal is to collect hundreds of signatures from residents who desire a centralized animal shelter,” Moran said.
The signatures will be delivered to the county supervisors prior to their Tuesday, March 24 work session at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Melody Lane complex in Bisbee. A county animal shelter is the topic of discussion.
Moran noted the Huachuca City animal shelter was closed in 2018 after an electrical fire as there were no funds for renovations.
Shelter issues
As reported in the Herald/Review at the time, the shelter suffered a water problem which led to the fire and its closure. The shelter was repaired, but it was found to have a severe rodent and pest problem and required more money to continue the service for the community and the county.
After the fire, the supervisors agreed to an increase in the annual intergovernmental agreement with Huachuca City to take county animals at a cost of $43,000 a year with a three percent increase annualy for three years.
However, in April 2019, the Huachuca City Council vacated the agreement and asked the county to pay an additional $100,000 on top of the annual payment to drop off dogs and cats.
In a work session at the time, County Administrator Ed Gilligan told the Supervisors the letter from the city stated the county did not pay enough over the years for the use of the shelter leading, in part, to its demise.
“They said the county didn’t pay enough for years,” continued Gilligan. “I have a difficult time recommending the county spend $143,000 under these circumstances. We’ve had a contract with them for years. I can’t, in good conscience, recommend the county pay that with no negotiations. It was a demand.”
Assistant County Administrator Sharon Gillman was tasked with researching the county’s options for dealing with the 300-plus animals picked up annually by county animal control officers. She discovered Huachuca City shelter received most of the animals, 156 from 2017 to 2018, and the majority of the impounds came from unincorporated Sierra Vista and the Hereford/Palominas areas.
The supervisors asked Gilligan to look into costs associated with building a new facility for a county animal shelter.
He estimated the cost of a new facility would be around $1 million and would take around $500,000 a year to run.
Currently, the county contracts only with the Willcox and Douglas animal shelters. The Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson shelters cannot handle any more animals than those locally turned in.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is also in favor of a centralized drop off for picking up strays and abandoned animals in the county. Most animals the animal control officers impound come from the Sierra Vista and Hereford/Palominas areas, making it a long drive to either shelter.
Anyone who can't make it to the March 14 event can sign petitions at Mr. Shed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting March 1. Signatures will be accepted through March 15.