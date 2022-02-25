SONOITA — Winery owners and business people whose industries depend on trade with Mexico at the Port of Nogales met with state Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to express their concerns and ask the Tucson native for help navigating the challenges presented by local, state and federal officials.
In the meeting, said Sinema’s press office, the senator “talked with local business and border stakeholders about the current supply chain challenges in Arizona, including issues related to Land Ports of Entry, and how implementation of her bipartisan infrastructure law will relieve the strain on local communities.”
Sinema has been holding roundtable talks with several communities around the state to determine what the most pressing concerns and needs are and how the bipartisan infrastructure law she was instrumental in passing can help.
Last Friday, the senator met with the two groups in separate roundtable events at the Dos Cabezas WineWorks on State Route 82 in Sonoita.
Winery owners seemed most concerned with county ordinances that make it difficult for them to serve food at their tasting rooms, while those involved in commerce at the port spoke about an aging infrastructure and the need for improvements in order to meet the growing pedestrian, car and trucking traffic coming across the border from Mexico into Arizona.
In contrast to the increasing commerce from Mexico, one official from the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce told Sinema that negative publicity about the border, coupled with the pandemic, has stifled tourism in Nogales.
In a dining room at Dos Cabezas over a lunch of — of course, wine — and a variety of pizzas, wine merchants discussed the county regulations with Sinema.
One winery owner from Elgin, Pavle Milic, told Sinema that a restaurant may be included in a winery only if there is lodging attached to the business and the food may only be served to those staying at the winery, not the public.
Milic said if he had eight rooms at his winery, he would only be able to serve food to people staying in those quarters. He said it would be tough to sustain a staff of employees on just those eight units.
“There is a lack of vision,” he said, regarding government officials and their views on the wine industry in Santa Cruz County.
Most of the winery owners at the table said they would like to offer food and drink and increase marketing for their businesses as a tourist destination in Santa Cruz County.
Sinema said while their concerns are crucial, they are more geared toward county ordinances and regulations. But she said her office could help because of the relationship she and her staff have with Santa Cruz County government.
“I know you’re doing some amazing work to build upon not just the industry of wine, but the tourism that comes along with it,” Sinema told the winery owners. “I want to do what I can to help you build that infrastructure of lodging and food to go along with wine.
“I know it’s one of the greatest challenges that comes with making a destination with wine tourism.”
One winemaker said many of the wineries in the state are “bootstrap operations” that show the potential and ingenuity of wine merchants in the region.
Sinema suggested agro-tourism, which is a route many farmers have taken to help sustain their spreads. The senator said that might be an “allowable use” for the area’s wineries and that her office could help identify some grants that could help toward such an endeavor.
In another room filled with dark wooden wine barrels, Sinema met with several business people whose livelihoods depend on trade and commerce between Mexico and the U.S.
Jaime Chamberlain, owner of Chamberlain Distributing and chairman of the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority, told Sinema that trucking, car and pedestrian traffic from Mexico into Arizona had increased significantly in 2021 as compared to 2020. However, the road and highway infrastructure that supports the area needs an overhaul.
Another businessman told Sinema he and his employees are concerned with staffing of federal agents at the ports of entry and how that affects the flow of commerce.
Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce President Olivia Ainza-Kramer told Sinema that negative headlines regarding the border and the issues with undocumented migrants, along with the pandemic, have put a dent in Nogales’ businesses because there are few visitors. Ainza-Kramer asked the senator if there was a way her office could help with marketing initiatives that would bring visitors back to the area.
“We have the culture, we have the people,” Ainza-Kramer said.
Sinema said it was disappointing to see the fear some people harbor about border towns such as Nogales.
After the two sessions, the senator said Southern Arizona is a “rapidly growing community with opportunities to create new economic engines for the state.”
But the issue, as she sees it, are the challenges these communities face with the myriad regulations presented by local, state and federal governments.
Her role, Sinema said, is “helping local, state and federal governments understand the changing nature of commerce in Southern Arizona.”
“I think we have a real challenge in how we adjust the current rules to meet the changing opportunities that are presented in Southern Arizona, and they range from immigration and border issues to transportation, to zoning to federal regulations,” Sinema told the Herald/Review. “While we heard a variety of challenges today, they all focus on the same thing — how to navigate a challenging and difficult system to help this local economy grow.”