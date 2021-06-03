Both of the City of Sierra Vista’s Sips & Skies events had banner years, city officials said Thursday.
“The Fourth Annual Sky Islands Summit Challenge had 234 participants, which is near the event’s maximum capacity of 250. In 2019 (the events were not held in 2020 due to COVID-19), the summit challenge had about 140 participants,” said city spokesman Adam Cutis via email.
“Its reputation has grown in the Tucson and Phoenix areas, attracting many hikers to marvel at a unique corner of Arizona they had not known about before. I photograph the event each year and can say first-hand that the hikers from out of town have been wowed by our Huachuca Mountains, with some returning multiple years, and have been inspired to spend more time in our community and county,” Curtis said.
“Seeing the event grow from 54 competitors in its first year (2017) to 234 has been a joy, as we get to introduce so many new people to Sierra Vista’s awesome outdoor recreation,” Curtis added.
The Fourth Annual Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival garnered a record attendance currently estimated at 5,000 people, growing from roughly 2,500-3,000 in its first year in 2017, according to Curtis. The event generated $45,000 in proceeds this year. While the city is still crunching the final numbers, “we do know revenues exceeded expenditures,” Curtis said. “We will use any profits to support and enhance future City events.”
The wineries poured 10,271 wine tastings and 2,004 glasses of beer were sold at the event, he added.
“We were thrilled to see the continued growth of the Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival and the Sky Islands Summit Challenge, which both garnered record participation this year,” Leisure and Library Services Director Laura Wilson said.
“Attendees to the festival loved the new layout of the event in Veterans Memorial Park, which allowed everyone to meander throughout a large grassy area, relax in shady spots, and enjoy live music from two small stages on either side,” Wilson said.
“With many participants coming from out of town and some even from out of state, our Sips & Skies event pairing serves up a warm welcome to our extraordinary community.”