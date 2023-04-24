N031316 The Science of Prescribed Burns No. 2 (copy)

Firefighters cruise along side of a prescribed burn in 2016. The Babacomari Ranch RX Burn starts Tuesday, April 25, through Thursday, April 27, and smoke from the fire is expected to be visible in parts of Cochise County during that time.

 FILE

Upcoming favorable weather allows the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to begin ignitions on a multi-day prescribed burn project nine miles southeast of Sonoita in Santa Cruz County.

The Babacomari Ranch RX Burn starts Tuesday, April 25, through Thursday, April 27, and is weather dependent. Firing operations are planned daily starting in the late afternoon or evening hours. The later ignitions are due to a multitude of reasons, including predicted low relative humidities, more ideal and safer weather conditions, and better predictable winds.

