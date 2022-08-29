Purchase Access

BISBEE — Davis Road is scheduled for soil testing at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, so drivers may experience some delays, according to Deputy County Administrator Sharon Gilman.

Cochise County Engineering & Natural Resources contracted Western Technologies Inc. (WTI) to perform the bores for soils testing.

