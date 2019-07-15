HUACHUCA CITY — When Huachuca City resident Sandy Ketchum received a $487 utility bill in June, she was shocked.
The bill showed that Ketchum had used 42,000 gallons of water in May, a reading she immediately disputed.
Ketchum’s concerns
“My average water usage was 3,000 gallons (per month) prior to that, which came in around $70,” said Ketchum, a single woman who lives in a modest home in lower Huachuca City. “There’s no way I went from using 3,000 gallons of water a month to 42,000.”
Ketchum knew she would be paying more for utilities, as Huachuca City in April implemented its first water rate increase in more than a decade.
“I was prepared to pay a higher utility bill, but I knew there had to be a mistake in the gallons of water I was being billed for,” she said.
After checking her home for leaks and finding none, Ketchum went to city hall and requested a meter change.
She also had a meeting with Town Manager Matthew Williams on Monday to talk about adjusting her bill. Her meter was changed on June 19 for a $75 charge, and Ketchum said her water usage went from 21,000 gallons the first two weeks in June to less than 1,000 gallons during the last two weeks.
“So, there was definitely a mistake in the meter readings,” said Ketchum. “I met with Matthew Williams for the first time face-to-face on Monday, and I felt it was a very productive, even enjoyable meeting.
“I had never met him before that, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was very impressed with him. He wants to look at my August bill and, based on what it shows, will make adjustments to the June bill I received.”
Ketchum said she appreciated the opportunity to talk to Williams and left the meeting with a sense of respect for the way he has handled problems he walked into when he started his position as town manager.
Williams talks about rates
Prior to raising utility rates in Huachuca City in April, the town had been losing money from its enterprise fund for more than a decade.
Williams stepped in as town manager in January 2018 and was tasked with pulling the town out of near bankruptcy. With that came a number of changes, some of them unpopular. Raising utility rates so the town’s enterprise fund would start operating in the black was one of the big changes.
“Typically, a town will raise rates 3 to 5 percent annually to keep pace with cost-of-living increases,” Williams explained. “However, Huachuca City never did that. So, the town lost a million dollars in water and sewer utilities between 2008 and 2018. It took quite an increase to get utility rates where they needed to be.”
After investigating what surrounding communities charge for utilities, Williams said Huachuca City’s rates are now comparable with other cities in the area.
“But citizens don’t see this,” he explained. “They just see this big jump from the old rate to this new one. We hired a firm called Willdan to conduct a rate study and they compiled a report for us. We also held the required hearings to let citizens know this was coming, and we put notices in their utility bills. In spite of all that, a lot of people seemed blindsided by the rate increase.”
An average family in Huachuca City uses about 3,000 gallons of water a month. On the old rate, 3,000 gallons of water was $14. The new rate hiked that same usage to $29.75.
“Water, sewer and garbage are billed together as one flat rate in Huachuca City,” Williams said. “So, when people say they have a $110 water bill, that includes all three utilities.”
Some Huachuca City residents, including Ketchum, object to the sewage rate hike because of how it’s billed.
“Our sewer usage is set by the water usage,” Williams said. “There’s no such thing as a sewer meter. So, you either set a flat rate for sewer, or you bill it by water usage. We do it by water usage, which means sewer bills are directly tied to water bills. The higher the water bill, the more the customer pays for sewage.”
Williams said when customers dispute their utility bills, the town is glad to work with them.
“We’ll make payment arrangements, we change out meters and we’ll reread meters,” he said. “People in Huachuca City are unhappy about the rates they’re paying now because they’ve been (unchanged) for so long. Enterprise funds have to pay for themselves, which is why we had to move forward with the increase.”
More complaints
Huachuca City resident Lawrence Dawson purchased his home in 2015.
Like Ketchum, when the water usage on his property showed a recent, unexplained spike, he questioned the reading.
“Don’t get me wrong, I know change is good, but when there are bills with this kind of water usage, I wonder what’s going on,” he said.
Dawson said he averaged a $30 utility bill when he first moved into the house four years ago.
“Then I started watering plants, and my water bill jumped substantially because of leaks, which we repaired,” he said.
“In 2018, my typically usage ranged between 1,000 and 3,000 gallons, with a spike of 5,000 gallons in July. And that’s with watering plants.”
But when his bill jumped to 9,000 gallons in January, Dawson took the bill to city hall and requested they reread his meter.
“They obliged, and after sending someone out to my property to reread it, they took 8,000 gallons off,” he said. “So, our usage showed 1,000 gallons in February and March, but in April, right when the new rates started, my usage jumped to 21,000 gallons — 20,000 more than the previous month. In May, the bill indicated 33,000 gallons of water and in June it shows 56,000 gallons.”
When asked about the possibility of leaks, Dawson said there is no indication of wet, soggy ground anywhere on his property.
“And yes, I water my yard, but my plants are on a soaker system. I think there’s something very wrong here,” he said. “We’ve requested a meter change, which the city said they would do, so it should be interesting to see if the new meter indicates a problem.”
Roxana Wells is another resident who voiced water concerns.
“I’ve stopped watering my yard, my roommate and I are very conservative in how we use our water, and we are not finding leaks anywhere on the property,” Wells said. “If I’m paying $344 for one month’s worth of water, I should have the greenest yard in the neighborhood.”
Like the others, Wells is considering a new meter to see if there is a reason for the high utility bill.
“People in our neighborhood are talking about moving because of this,” she said. “We love our community and neighbors, but our water bills doubled overnight, and now it seems mistakes are being made in the usage amounts.”
When asked what steps residents should take if they perceive billing problems, Williams said they should bring their bill to city hall. In addition, if residents request a meter change, it will be done, but will include a $75 charge.
“Most of Huachuca City’s residents are not having problems,” Williams said. “It’s actually a very small percentage, and when we find something, we will work with the customer to get the issue resolved.”